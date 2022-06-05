Ukraine news – live: Putin snubs west’s long-range rockets after threatening strikes
Putin says Moscow will launch attacks on targets not yet hit by his forces
Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion
President Vladimir Putin has suggested that the west’s sending of more advanced rocket systems to boost Ukraine’s defences would not bring any fundamental changes to the battlefield.
It comes after Putin earlier said Russia will launch attacks on a new set of Ukrainian targets if the US starts supplying Kyiv with longer-range missiles.
According to the TASS news agency, Putin told the state television channel Rossiya-1 that, if such missiles are supplied, “we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting.”
But despite suggesting they would exacterbate the conflict, president Vladimir Putin said: “We understand that this supply (of advance rocket systems) from the United States and some other countries is meant to make up for the losses of this military equipment.
“This is nothing new,” he said. “It doesn’t change anything in essence.”
It follows reports that multiple explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv early on Sunday, hitting unspecified “infrastructure” targets.
This morning’s attacks mark the first assault on the Ukrainian capital in weeks after a period of relative calm in the city and its suburbs.
Spain to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks and air defence systems, say reports
Spain is reportedly going to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks and air defence systems, according to media outlet El Pais.
Spain will also provide essential training to the Ukrainian military in how to use the tanks. It would take place in Latvia, where the Spanish Army has deployed 500 soldiers within the framework of NATO’s Enhanced Advanced Presence operation.
A second phase of training could take place in Spain, according to the sources cited by El Pais.
The paper said Spain’s defence ministry is finalising a delivery to Kyiv of low-level Shorad Aspide anti-aircraft missiles, which the Spanish Army has replaced with a more advanced system.
Spain has so far supplied ammunition, individual protection equipment and light weapons.
Sources told El Pais the offer of increased support was raised when prime minister Pedro Sanchez visited Ukraine and met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 21, but had been delayed by the complexity of the operation.
US ambassador to Ukraine visits devastated town of Borodyanka
Images capture people sorting through the rubble of destroyed buildings after a missile strike, which killed an old woman, hit the city of Druzhkivka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.
Several explosions rock Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, says mayor Vitali Klitschko
Multiple explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv early on Sunday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed.
“Several explosions in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital,” Mr Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding, “Services are already working on site. More detailed information - later.”
A witness for Reuters saw smoke in the city after the explosions.
Ukraine-based journalist Nika Melkozerova reported “Kyiv is shelled” and that “at least five blasts” were heard near her home in the capital.
Maanya Sachdeva reports:
Air raid sirens go off across much of Ukraine, including in the Kyiv region
Watch: US ambassador to Ukraine visits devastated town of Borodyanka
Zelensky pays tribute children killed in conflict
Giving an address on the 101st day of the Russian occupation of Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of the resultant deaths of hundreds of children - all of whom he said “would be alive now if only one person in Moscow had not caused this catastrophe.”
According to a readout of his statement, Zelenksy said: “Today in our country the memory of children who died from Russian aggression was honored. Over the past day, the worst figure - the number of children killed - has not changed. 261 children. That’s how many Ukrainian children lost their lives because of Russia. But this is the official number. The more we learn about those who were buried in the occupied territories, the greater, unfortunately, may be the number of names on this list.
“It’s scary to read. Year of birth, place of residence, circumstances of death... All of them would be alive now if only one person in Moscow had not caused this catastrophe.
“This can no longer be fixed. Because this war is already going on. But the terrible consequences of this war can be stopped at any moment.
“The Russian army can stop burning churches. The Russian army can stop destroying cities. The Russian army can stop killing children. If the same person in Moscow just gives such an order. And the fact that there is still no such order is an obvious humiliation for the whole world.”
You can read Zelensky’s address in full here.
Watch: Russian soldiers walk away from their tank after is is hit by two landmines and a missile
Images capture the gutted remains of Kharkiv National University buildings, destroyed by Russia's attacks on the city.
Exclusive: European shipping firms ‘making a mockery’ of Russia sanctions as oil cargos double
European companies have almost doubled their shipments of Russian oil since the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, despite desperate efforts by EU leaders to squeeze the Kremlin war machine by blocking Russia’s exports from global markets.
Campaigners said EU-based shipping firms had made a “mockery” of plans to sanction Russia, and warned that a partial oil embargo announced this week would do little to hurt Mr Putin or shorten the war.
The damning assessment came as exclusive new analysis, seen by The Independent, showed the extent to which shipping firms based in Greece, Cyprus and Malta had ramped up their transport of Russian oil around the world in recent weeks, taking advantage of big jumps in rates for tanker cargos.
Ben Chapman reports:
Exclusive: Campaigners say EU-based shipping firms have made a ‘mockery’ of plans to sanction Russia
US give green light to shipping Venezuela oil to Europe, reports claim
Italian oil company Eni SpA and Spain’s Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter said, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela.
Reuters adds:
The volume of oil Eni and Repsol are expected to receive is not large, one of the people said, and any impact on global oil prices will be modest. But Washington’s greenlight to resume Venezuela’s long-frozen oil flows to Europe could provide a symbolic boost for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The U.S. State Department gave the nod to the two companies to resume shipments in a letter, the people said. U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration hopes the Venezuelan crude can help Europe cut dependence on Russia and re-direct some of Venezuela’s cargoes from China. Coaxing Maduro into restarting political talks with Venezuela’s opposition is another aim, two of the people told Reuters.
