Ukraine news – live: Russia strikes key energy facilities and renews attacks on Kyiv
Capital’s mayor says attack was on ‘critical infrastructure’
Russian forces targeted energy facilities in renewed strikes around Ukraine on Tuesday, and caused several explosions in an area of northern Kyiv where there is a thermal power station.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility.
City mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was on “critical infrastructure” in northern Kyiv, where thick smoke was seen rising into the sky.
Neither official said whether the thermal power station had been hit. They also gave no casualty details.
“Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best - terrorise and kill civilians,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account.”
It comes after 13 were killed in Russia after one of the country’s own fighter planes crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk on Monday.
‘Powerful explosions' behind Nord Stream leaks, Danish police say
A preliminary investigation of damages to the two Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea shows that the leaks were caused by “powerful explosions”, Copenhagen Police said in a statement on Tuesday.
Further investigations into the Sept. 26 ruptures of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone will be handled jointly by Copenhagen Police and Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service.
The Danish findings appeared to be similar to those of Swedish prosecutors, who said two other holes in the pipelines also seemed to have been caused by explosions and that the case was being investigated as an act of gross sabotage.
Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks in the pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.
Danish police could not say when the investigation is expected to be concluded.
“It is still too early to say anything about the framework under which the international cooperation with e.g. Sweden and Germany will run, as it depends on several factors,” Copenhagen Police said.
World leaders have called the damages an act of sabotage and Moscow has sought to pin the blame on the West, suggesting the United States stood to gain. Washington has denied any involvement.
Russia carries out new air strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities
Tymoshenko said two air strikes hit an energy facility in the southeastern city of Dnipro, causing “serious damage”, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram.
“There is a fire raging and serious destruction,” regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said of the strike on Dnipro.
An air strike left the northern city of Zhytomyr without water and electricity supplies, its mayor said, and a Reuters witness said a Russian missile struck an apartment building in the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv.
The missile completely destroyed one wing of the building in the downtown area, leaving a large crater.
Three children among the dead in Russian fighter crash near Ukraine
Three children were among the 13 killed when a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet crashed into the courtyard of a nine-storey apartment building and exploded in a fireball in southern Russia just across the Sea of Azov from Ukraine.
The supersonic jet, which the defence ministry said was on a training flight, was seen on video footage speeding across the horizon on Monday with a fire in one engine before a blast and a fireball engulfed the building in the city of Yeysk.
Fire raged through several floors as what appeared to be ammunition exploded in the heat to the shock of onlookers. The crew ejected shortly before the crash and one was shown lying on a street still attached to a parachute webbing.
Russia‘s emergency ministry said 19 people had been injured. At least 10 bodies were pulled from the rubble of the building, the ministry said, while 360 people were evacuated.
“Thanks to the professional, competent and prompt actions of fire and rescue units, 68 people were rescued during the search and rescue operation in Yeysk,” Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov said in a statement.
Pictures from the scene showed a scorched building and the ash-white remains of the Sukhoi jet beside a blackened tree and a burned-out car next to the apartment building.
“According to the ejected pilots, the cause of the crash was a fire in one of the engines during takeoff,” TASS quoted the defence ministry as saying.
Northern Ukrainian city without power, water after air strikes- mayor
The northern Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr was left without water and electricity supply after Russian air strikes on Tuesday morning, its mayor said on Tuesday.
“There is currently no light or water in the city. Hospitals are on reserve (power) supplies,” mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn wrote on Facebook. Zhytomyr had a population of 260,000 before Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
In pictures: Russian strikes hit Mykolaiv
Photos from the Russian strikes in Mykolaiv this morning show buildings completely destroyed.
Russian occupiers ‘terrorise and kill civilians,’ Zelensky says as one man confirmed dead
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of terrorising and killing civilians following air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday.
He said one person had been killed in a missile strike on a residential building on the southern city of Mykolaiv but gave no other details of casualties.
“Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best - terrorise and kill civilians,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account.”
Russia attacks energy facility in northern Kyiv
Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in northern Kyiv on Tuesday, causing several explosions and sending smoke rising over the city, Ukrainian officials and witnesses said.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility. The city mayor said the attack was on “critical infrastructure” and emergency workers were heading there.
Russia strikes Kharkiv
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported that two explosions were heard around 8:30 a.m this morning.
According to preliminary information, an industrial area of the city was targeted, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.
13 dead after Russian warplane crashes into apartment block
A Russian warplane crashed into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, leaving at least 13 people dead.
Three of them died when they jumped from upper floors of a nine-storey apartment building to escape a massive blaze.
A Su-34 bomber came down in the port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during take-off for a training mission, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
It said both crew members bailed out safely but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tonnes of fuel exploded on impact.
After hours of combing through the charred debris of the building, authorities said 13 residents, including three children, were found dead. Another 19 were treated in hospital.
The vice governor of the region, Anna Menkova, said three of the four victims died when they jumped from the upper floors of the building in a desperate attempt to escape the flames, according to the RIA-Novosti news agency.
More than 500 residents were evacuated and provided with temporary accommodations.
Russia kidnaps top officials at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - Ukraine
Ukraine has accused Russia of abducting two senior officials at Europe’s largest nuclear site in Zaporizhzhia today.
The whereabouts of the two officials at the embattled nuclear power plant are unknown, Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company said this morning.
