Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces intercepted and shot down nearly 40 Iranian suicide drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv.
“In just 12 hours from 9pm Sunday, 37 Iranian ‘Shaheds’ and several cruise missiles were destroyed,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
“The world can and must stop this terror. When we talk about Ukraine’s need for air and missile defence, we are talking about real lives that are being taken by terrorists,” the wartime president.
He also directly addressed Vladimir Putin in a rare move and said that the Russian president has “killed another pregnant woman” in his “terrorist attack”.
“A guy and a six-months pregnant girl... Vladimir Putin can mark another ‘achievement’ – he killed another pregnant woman,” Mr Zelensky said.
This comes as at least 13 were killed in Russia after one of the country’s own fighter planes crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday, reported AFP.
Putin killed another pregnant woman in Kyiv attacks, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky directly targeted Vladimir Putin in his nightly address on Monday and said that his Russian counterpart is responsible for the death of a pregnant woman in the suicide drone strikes on Kyiv earlier in the day.
“In Kyiv, they killed a young family, targeting an apartment building with an Iranian ‘Shahed’. A guy and a 6 months pregnant girl... Vladimir Putin can mark another ‘achievement’ - he killed another pregnant woman,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added that the Ukrainian services continued to clear places where the “Russian terrorists managed to hit”.
“In total, four people were killed by this ‘Shahed’ alone. There were other hits. More than 25 settlements of our country were attacked this night and morning,” Mr Zelensky said.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Tuesday, 18 October.
