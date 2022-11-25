Ukraine news – live: Russia spent $82bn on war since February, report says
President Volodymyr Zelensky says repeated Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast continue ‘almost every hour’
Smoke fills street in aftermath of Russian rocket attack on residential area of Kyiv
Russia has spent $82bn on the war in Ukraine since it started its invasion on 24 February, Forbes has estimated.
The report added that Russia has already spent a quarter of last year’s $340bn revenues on military operations.
Meanwhile, seven people have been killed and 21 injured following Russian strikes in Kherson through Thursday.
Kherson Oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said: “Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city.”
In his evening address, president Volodymyr Zelensky said repeated Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast continue “almost every hour”.
He added that the attacks started started after Russian forces were forced to withdraw from Kherson Oblast.
The attacks come amid repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks that have forced millions of people to go without light, water or heating for hours or days at a time, just as outdoor temperatures fall below freezing.
Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo said that power supply has been restored for up to 50 per cent of consumers as of Thursday evening- a day after Moscow’s latest mass missile strike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
7 killed, 21 injured in Kherson, governor says
Seven people have been killed and 21 others injured in Kherson Oblast in Russian strikes carried out through Thursday.
Kherson Oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said in a post on Telegram: “Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city.”
Russia spent $82bn on war in Ukraine since February
Russia has spent $82bn on the war in Ukraine since it started its invasion on 24 February, Forbes has estimated.
The estimate includes the direct costs that are necessary to support military operations but excludes stable defense spending, or losses related to the economy.
The report added that Russia has already spent a quarter of last year’s $340bn revenues on military operations.
Moscow spent more than $5.5bn on the provision of artillery alone, with the average price of a Soviet-caliber projectile at about $1,000.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies