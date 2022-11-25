Jump to content

Liveupdated1669353261

Ukraine news – live: Russia spent $82bn on war since February, report says

President Volodymyr Zelensky says repeated Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast continue ‘almost every hour’

Sravasti Dasgupta
Friday 25 November 2022 05:14
Comments

Smoke fills street in aftermath of Russian rocket attack on residential area of Kyiv

Russia has spent $82bn on the war in Ukraine since it started its invasion on 24 February, Forbes has estimated.

The report added that Russia has already spent a quarter of last year’s $340bn revenues on military operations.

Meanwhile, seven people have been killed and 21 injured following Russian strikes in Kherson through Thursday.

Kherson Oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said: “Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city.”

In his evening address, president Volodymyr Zelensky said repeated Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast continue “almost every hour”.

He added that the attacks started started after Russian forces were forced to withdraw from Kherson Oblast.

The attacks come amid repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks that have forced millions of people to go without light, water or heating for hours or days at a time, just as outdoor temperatures fall below freezing.

Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo said that power supply has been restored for up to 50 per cent of consumers as of Thursday evening- a day after Moscow’s latest mass missile strike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

1669352420

7 killed, 21 injured in Kherson, governor says

Seven people have been killed and 21 others injured in Kherson Oblast in Russian strikes carried out through Thursday.

Kherson Oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said in a post on Telegram: “Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city.”

Sravasti Dasgupta25 November 2022 05:00
1669351129

Russia spent $82bn on war in Ukraine since February

Russia has spent $82bn on the war in Ukraine since it started its invasion on 24 February, Forbes has estimated.

The estimate includes the direct costs that are necessary to support military operations but excludes stable defense spending, or losses related to the economy.

The report added that Russia has already spent a quarter of last year’s $340bn revenues on military operations.

Moscow spent more than $5.5bn on the provision of artillery alone, with the average price of a Soviet-caliber projectile at about $1,000.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Sravasti Dasgupta25 November 2022 04:38
1669349975

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine

Sravasti Dasgupta25 November 2022 04:19

