Russia has spent $82bn on the war in Ukraine since it started its invasion on 24 February, Forbes has estimated.

The report added that Russia has already spent a quarter of last year’s $340bn revenues on military operations.

Meanwhile, seven people have been killed and 21 injured following Russian strikes in Kherson through Thursday.

Kherson Oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said: “Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city.”

In his evening address, president Volodymyr Zelensky said repeated Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast continue “almost every hour”.

He added that the attacks started started after Russian forces were forced to withdraw from Kherson Oblast.

The attacks come amid repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks that have forced millions of people to go without light, water or heating for hours or days at a time, just as outdoor temperatures fall below freezing.

Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo said that power supply has been restored for up to 50 per cent of consumers as of Thursday evening- a day after Moscow’s latest mass missile strike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.