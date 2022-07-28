Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1658998856

Ukraine news - live: Russian troops ‘vulnerable’ as Kyiv ‘virtually cuts off’ Kherson

Russia losing Kherson ‘would severely undermine its attempts to paint the occupation as a success’

Lamiat Sabin
Thursday 28 July 2022 10:00
Comments
Zelensky condemns attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa

Ukraine’s counterattack to liberate the Russia-controlled Kherson region is “gathering momentum” and has left invading troops “vulnerable,” the UK government said.

The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Ukraine has used its new long-range artillery to damage at least three bridges across the Dnipro River, “which Russia relies upon to supply the areas under its control”.

It is “highly likely” that the Antonivsky bridge is now “unusable” and thousands of Russian forces stationed on the river’s west bank are “highly vulnerable,” the MoD said.

It adds: “Similarly, Kherson city, the most politically significant population centre occupied by Russia, is now virtually cut off from the other occupied territories.

“Its loss would severely undermine Russia’s attempts to paint the occupation as a success.”

On Wednesday, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said Russia is “gathering additional forces” for Kherson, and that a “very large-scale movement of their troops has begun.”

Meanwhile, Russian forces have launched massive missile strikes on the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, areas that have not been targeted in weeks. Shelling has also hit Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

Recommended

1658998856

Separatists accuse Ukraine’s shelling of killing four civilians

Four civilians were killed on Wednesday by Ukrainian shelling in the eastern region of Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists said.

Another 11 were wounded, according to a message posted on an official separatist Telegram channel.

The report could not be verified by the Reuters news agency.

Donetsk city has been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Ukrainian forces continue to hold positions on the city’s outskirts.

Lamiat Sabin28 July 2022 10:00
1658998064

‘Russian troops on Dnipro river’s west bank highly vulnerable’

Russian forces stationed on the west bank of the Dnipro river are “highly vulnerable,” the Ministry of Defence said.

It comes after Ukraine used new long-range artillery to damage at least three bridges across the river, “which Russia relies upon to supply the areas under its control”.

It comes amid a counterattack on Vladimir Putin’s troops in the Russian-controlled Kherson region of southern Ukraine.

It is “highly likely” that the Antonivsky bridge is now “unusable”, the MoD also said.

Lamiat Sabin28 July 2022 09:47

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in