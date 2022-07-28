Ukraine news - live: Russian troops ‘vulnerable’ as Kyiv ‘virtually cuts off’ Kherson
Russia losing Kherson ‘would severely undermine its attempts to paint the occupation as a success’
Ukraine’s counterattack to liberate the Russia-controlled Kherson region is “gathering momentum” and has left invading troops “vulnerable,” the UK government said.
The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Ukraine has used its new long-range artillery to damage at least three bridges across the Dnipro River, “which Russia relies upon to supply the areas under its control”.
It is “highly likely” that the Antonivsky bridge is now “unusable” and thousands of Russian forces stationed on the river’s west bank are “highly vulnerable,” the MoD said.
It adds: “Similarly, Kherson city, the most politically significant population centre occupied by Russia, is now virtually cut off from the other occupied territories.
“Its loss would severely undermine Russia’s attempts to paint the occupation as a success.”
On Wednesday, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said Russia is “gathering additional forces” for Kherson, and that a “very large-scale movement of their troops has begun.”
Meanwhile, Russian forces have launched massive missile strikes on the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, areas that have not been targeted in weeks. Shelling has also hit Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.
Separatists accuse Ukraine’s shelling of killing four civilians
Four civilians were killed on Wednesday by Ukrainian shelling in the eastern region of Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists said.
Another 11 were wounded, according to a message posted on an official separatist Telegram channel.
The report could not be verified by the Reuters news agency.
Donetsk city has been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Ukrainian forces continue to hold positions on the city’s outskirts.
‘Russian troops on Dnipro river’s west bank highly vulnerable’
Russian forces stationed on the west bank of the Dnipro river are “highly vulnerable,” the Ministry of Defence said.
It comes after Ukraine used new long-range artillery to damage at least three bridges across the river, “which Russia relies upon to supply the areas under its control”.
It comes amid a counterattack on Vladimir Putin’s troops in the Russian-controlled Kherson region of southern Ukraine.
It is “highly likely” that the Antonivsky bridge is now “unusable”, the MoD also said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies