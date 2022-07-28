✕ Close Zelensky condemns attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa

Ukraine’s counterattack to liberate the Russia-controlled Kherson region is “gathering momentum” and has left invading troops “vulnerable,” the UK government said.

The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Ukraine has used its new long-range artillery to damage at least three bridges across the Dnipro River, “which Russia relies upon to supply the areas under its control”.

It is “highly likely” that the Antonivsky bridge is now “unusable” and thousands of Russian forces stationed on the river’s west bank are “highly vulnerable,” the MoD said.

It adds: “Similarly, Kherson city, the most politically significant population centre occupied by Russia, is now virtually cut off from the other occupied territories.

“Its loss would severely undermine Russia’s attempts to paint the occupation as a success.”

On Wednesday, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said Russia is “gathering additional forces” for Kherson, and that a “very large-scale movement of their troops has begun.”

Meanwhile, Russian forces have launched massive missile strikes on the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, areas that have not been targeted in weeks. Shelling has also hit Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.