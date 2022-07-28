The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American.

Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, confirmed the rare contact on Wednesday (27 July) and in a sharp reversal of previous policy, expects to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The statement marked the first time the government has revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February.

