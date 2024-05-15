Slovakia PM shooting latest: Putin ally Robert Fico taken to hospital after gunman attack
Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot in the stomach and taken to hospital.
Reports said that Fico, 59, was injured after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova where the leader was meeting with supporters.
A witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police.
The witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off.
President Zuzana Caputova condemned “a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier.
“I’m shocked,” Caputova said. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”
‘I was just going to shake Fico’s hand’ Witnesses describe shooting
A reporter for the daily newspaper Dennik N said they heard shooting and then saw rescuers carrying Mr Fico, a well-known ally of Russian president of Vladimir Putin, to a car.
“I was just going to shake his hand,” said a man, who witnessed the shooting and did not wish to be named. His wife added that she had heard three or four shots and said: “When the shots rang out, I almost became deaf.”
‘Thoughts are with Robert Fico’: Polish PM
Polish PM Donald Tusk wrote on X: “Shocking news from Slovakia.
“Robert, my thoughts are with you in this very difficult moment.”
President of the EU Commission condemns ‘vile attack' on Robert Fico
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen posted on X: “I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico.
“Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good.
“My thoughts are with PM Fico and his family.”
Who is Robert Fico- Slovakian PM and Putin ally?
Robert Fico returned to power and took over as prime minister for the fourth time after his scandal-tainted leftist Smer, or Direction, party won Slovakia’s parliamentary election at the end of September 2023 on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform.
Fico formed a parliamentary majority by signing a coalition government deal with the leftist Hlas, or Voice, party and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party.
Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million people that shares a border with Ukraine, had been – up to that point – a staunch supporter of Kyiv since Russia invaded in February 2022, donating arms and opening its borders for refugees fleeing the war.
Mr Fico stopped that military aid and he also opposes EU sanctions on Russia while wanting to block Ukraine from joining Nato.
During the election, Mr Fico vowed to pursue a “sovereign” foreign policy, promised a tough stance against migration and non-governmental organizations and campaigned against LGBTQ+ rights.
Known for his tirades against journalists, Mr Fico has previously labelled a major television network, two nationwide newspapers and an online news site his enemies and said he won’t communicate with them.
Footage of man being detained after shooting
Slovak emergency services scrambles helicopter to scene of shooting
Slovak emergency service dispatched a helicopter to pick up a 59-year-old man in Handlova after reports he was shot. They added the action was still underway on a Facebook post.
President Zuzana Caputova condemns ‘brutal’ attack
Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.
Czech PM shocked by shooting
Czech PM, Petr Fiala, has responded on X, posting: “The news about the shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is shocking.
“I wish the prime minister to get well as soon as possible. We must not tolerate violence, it must have no place in society.”
Robert Fico hit in stomach as gunman fires off four shots
Reports on TA3, a Slovakian TV station, said that Robert Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, where the leader was meeting with supporters.
A suspect has been detained, it said. Police sealed off the scene.
Robert Fico taken away from shooting in a car
A reporter for the daily newspaper Dennik N daily heard the shooting and then saw rescuers carrying Robert Fico, a well-known Putin ally, to a car.
