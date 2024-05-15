( REUTERS )

Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot in the stomach and taken to hospital.

Reports said that Fico, 59, was injured after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova where the leader was meeting with supporters.

A witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police.

The witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off.

President Zuzana Caputova condemned “a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier.

“I’m shocked,” Caputova said. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”