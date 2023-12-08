Ukraine actor dies after battling frontline wounds for months

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukrainian actor Vasyl Kukharskyi died on Thursday nearly three months after suffering severe injuries on the frontline while fighting against Russia’s troops. He was 42.

"Vasily Kukharsky passed away. He never made it back to life," announced Kyiv-based Theater on Podil in a statement on Facebook.

He reportedly joined the Ukrainian armed forces shortly after Russia's invasion began in February 2022.

Kukharskyi sustained grievous injuries at the front in September while fighting Vladimir Putin's troops, director Oles Sanin said.

Kukharskyi is known for his role in the 2022 film Maksym Osa – based on the comic book about Ukrainian cossack Maksym Osa. He also appeared in television shows and films.

His wife, Nataliya Gordiy-Kukharska, described him as a "true warrior, a courageous Cossack, a talented actor, the kind of dad one could only wish to have".

People left condolence messages in the comment section of the Facebook post, calling him "a real hero".

"What a pain!!!! Condolences to the family and many thanks to the HERO," wrote social media user Daria Kolomiec.

"Strength to family and friends! One of the best actors," wrote another person.

In November, Russian actor Polina Menshikh was hit on stage by a Ukrainian missile while performing for Mr Putin’s marines in occupied Donetsk in an alleged revenge attack.

The 40-year-old actor was singing and playing the guitar at a crowded cultural centre in the village of Kumachovo, located less than 40 miles from the front lines, when a missile hit the venue.

Her death was confirmed by the PortalTtheatre in St Petersburg.

Meanwhile, Ukraine on Thursday said Russian forces were relying heavily on aerial attacks in their slow-moving campaign to win control of eastern Ukraine and resorted to new smaller attack groups in pressing to capture the beleaguered town of Avdiivka.

Moscow has focused its attention on the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk since failing to advance on Kyiv in the early days of the invasion.

“For the second day in a row, occupying forces have been actively using kamikaze drones and aviation. And the number of combat clashes has significantly increased,” Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun told national television.

Russian losses were mounting sharply in terms of both men and equipment in the southern theatre of operations, he said.