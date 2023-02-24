Woman returns to Ukraine home frozen in time with phone still on charge
Pictures show abandoned home with unwashed plates and a phone still on charge
A woman who left her home in Ukraine has returned home a year later to find it frozen in time - with a phone still on charge.
Anna Malygon, 19, from Kharkiv, left home 18 months ago to study abroad – but had no idea that she would be unable to return after the war broke out.
Arriving back at the apartment this month, she said she was stunned to find it still standing.
A video showed plates unwashed and her mother’s bed unmade after she “woke up because of bombs” before fleeing.
“It was heartbreaking,” Anna said. “My apartment was dirty, cold and really smelly.
“There was mould everywhere and food in the fridge which had expired one year ago.
“Nuts and cereals were filled with worms. The water was rusty. There was unfinished coffee and a pastry that my mum didn’t finish because the war started.”
“All the good memories came back to my mind immediately,” she added, in an interview with NeedToKnow.online.
“It was harrowing to see all my old personal stuff that I used when I lived there.
“I left Ukraine to go study abroad and I never thought I wouldn’t be able to come back.
“Thank God my house was still standing and not bombed, like many others.”
The video shows mouldy plates stacked in the sink and unwashed laundry next to the washing machine. A second clip shows an iPhone left on charge for a year.
The clips were shared on TikTok and went viral, with millions of views.
Charlie B commented: “Wow, hits hard to see all of that abandoned because of a war, specially your own home.” [sic]
Another user said: “Terrifying how life was abandoned one day and disrupted. I’m sorry.” User Lara added: “Eerie feeling in those pictures, so sorry.”
