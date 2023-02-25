Where are the African students who fled Ukraine one year on?

When war broke out in Ukraine, African students trying to flee the country reported being blocked at the border.

Following outcry from the community, the UN acknowledged that Black people faced racism at Ukraine's borders.

The Independent’s Nadine White spoke with Korrine Sky, 27, who says she was forced to abandon her dream of becoming a doctor after what happened to her.

“It's very, very hard. And I empathize with a lot of my colleagues who have resulted in taking their own lives. I experienced an identity crisis”, Korrine told The Independent.

