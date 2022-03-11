Ukraine war in pictures: Scenes of devastating war in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion rages on
Scenes of loss and mourning sweep the internet as Russian’s invasion of Ukraine passes the two week mark
Images of devastation continue to emerge from Ukraine, as as Russia widens its invasion and targets new cities
The cities Lutsk, Ivano-Frankivisk and Dnipro were struck for the first time since the war began on 24 February, which has so far claimed the lives of 564 civilians, including 41 children, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Friday.
More carnage was seen this week when a maternity ward and children’s hospital in Mariupol was shelled on March 9.
Ukrainian authorities also claimed that Russia bombed a psychiatric hospital in Kharviv.
Russian troops have encircled the port city of Mariupol and cut off essential supplies, with more than 1,000 people killed by “continuous shelling” and 47 buried in a mass grave on Wednesday alone, Ukraine says.
Ukrainian officials say that not a single civilian was able to leave the encircled Mariupol on Thursday as Russian forces failed to respect a temporary ceasefire to allow evacuations.
President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russia as a “terrorist state” in his latest TV address to his embattled nation.
“This is outright terror...from experienced terrorists,” he said.
“The world needs to know this. I have to admit it - we are all dealing with a terrorist state.”
The UN has announced there are now 2.5 million refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, but this figure could increase to 4 million within days if the war continues, according to Western officials.
Neighbouring Poland has welcomed the largest number of Ukrainians into its borders, with more than 1.5 million refugees arriving to the country according to the UN Refugee Agency.
For those who remain behind, Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said every street and every house is being fortified.
“Even people who in their lives never intended to change their clothes, now they are in uniform with machine guns in their hands,” the mayor said.
Follow the latest coverage of Russia-Ukraine news here.
The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies