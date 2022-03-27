Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’
Putin trying to ‘create a North and South Korea in Ukraine’ – a Kyiv official said
Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.
It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and that it would only focus on the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine in future.
But the West said the Kremlin’s assault has largely stalled in the face of Ukrainians’ fierce resistence.
Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the government will have to move the stock in the near future.
Meanwhile, Putin’s regime is trying to “create a North and South Korea in Ukraine” after failing to takeover the whole country – according to Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian millitary intelligence.
He added that Ukraine would soon launch guerrilla warfare in Russian-occupied territory.
Lebanon and South Korea protests against Russia - pictures
People in Lebanon and South Korea have been protesting today against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In Seoul, near the Russian embassy, people – largely Ukrainians – rallied while holding boards such as one that depicts Vladimir Putin as a Grim Reaper-like skeleton with the words: “You reap what you sow.”
Another placard says “stop trading with Russia” and one has a picture of a children’s playground with the words “does this look like a military base?”
Lebanese and Ukrainian people gathered in Beirut to wave Ukraine’s flag during their protest.
Russia blocks access to website of German newspaper Bild
Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it restricted access to the website of German newspaper Bild.
Roskomnadzor, at the request of the prosecutor general’s office, also blocked the website of Alexander Nevzorov – a journalist and former member of Russian parliament.
Russia ‘trying to split Ukraine – like North and South Korea'
Vladimir Putin’s regime is accused of trying to “create a North and South Korea in Ukraine”.
Russia is attempting to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region – after failing to take over the whole country – Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian millitary intelligence, said.
“In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” Mr Budanov said in a statement.
He added that Ukraine would soon launch guerrilla warfare in Russian-occupied territory.
‘LPR could hold referendum on joining Russia' - Pasechnik
The self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine could reportedly soon hold a referendum on joining Russia.
This is according to the local separatist leader Leonid Pasechnik, as cited by the Moscow-backed republic’s news outlet.
Pasechnik said, as the report states: “I think that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the Republic, in which the people exercise their absolute constitutional right and express their opinion on joining the Russian Federation.”
Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin declared LPR and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as independent and then sent “peacekeeping” troops into the country.
US ‘has no strategy of Russia regime change’ - Blinken
The US has no strategy of regime change for Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
He made the comments to reporters after Joe Biden sparked accusations of planning a regime change after he said on Saturday that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.
Mr Blinken said on a visit to Jerusalem: “I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else.
“As you know, and as you have heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia – or anywhere else, for that matter.”
Biden’s comments ‘made a difficult situation more difficult’
Joe Biden is accused of making the situation surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine “more dangerous”.
The US president said that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”, which sparked accusations that he was calling for a regime change in Russia.
Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, tweeted: “The comments by [Biden] made a difficult situation more difficult and a dangerous situation more dangerous. That is obvious.
“Less obvious is how to undo the damage, but I suggest his chief aides reach their counterparts & make clear US prepared to deal with this Russian govt.”
Eight Russian tanks destroyed in Donetsk and Luhansk
Ukrainian troops repelled seven attacks by pro-Russia forces in the separatist-controlled region of Donbas, Ukraine said.
As a result, eight tanks were destroyed in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.
Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry reported a battle for control of two villages near Donetsk.
‘Up to the Russian people’ whether Putin remains in power
Russian people will “decide the fate” of Vladimir Putin “and his cronies”, UK education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said.
The Conservative minister was asked if the government agreed with US president Joe Biden that Putin “cannot remain in power”.
Mr Zahawi said: “I think that’s up to the Russian people. The Russian people, I think, are pretty fed up with what is happening in Ukraine, this illegal invasion, the destruction of their own livelihoods, their economy is collapsing around them and I think the Russian people will decide the fate of Putin and his cronies.”
There is “evidence that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine”, he added.
Mr Zahawi said, when questioned by Sky News about Mr Biden’s comments on regime change in Russia: “It’s an illegal invasion of Ukraine and that must end, and I think that’s what the president was talking about.”
Kremlin admits responsibility for Lviv missile strikes
Russia fired high-precision cruise missiles from the sea to strike military targets in Lviv, the Russian defence ministry said.
On Saturday, the long-range missiles destroyed a radio repair workshops and a fuel depot in the city – according to Russian news agency RIA citing the Kremlin. Near Kyiv, a missile storage unit was also targeted.
Authorities in Lviv had reported that “three powerful explosions” were seen in the region, and videos shared on social media show a number of missiles flying across the sky.
Lviv, in western Ukraine, was considered to be a safer place for Ukrainians as it was furthest away from Russian invaders and close to the border with Poland – where the majority of millions of refugees fled to.
The descendants of Jewish refugees opening their doors to Ukrainians in the UK
As millions of Ukrainians flee from the devastation caused by Vladimir Putin’s troops, people in the UK have come forward in their droves to offer their homes,” writes May Bulman.
More than 150,000 members of the British public have signed up to the government’s Homes for Ukraine hosting scheme.
The scheme itself has got off to a slow start, which has prompted some criticism. But the outpouring of compassion and willingness to help has been immense, and prospective hosts are hoping they will soon be able to offer traumatised refugees a roof over their head and some comfort.
Among those most keen to host are people for whom this refugee crisis feels particularly close to home, because it wasn’t long ago that their own parents and grandparents were forced to make a similar escape, fleeing brutal anti-Semitism in Europe and finding sanctuary in the UK.
The Independent has spoken to Britons whose Jewish ancestors fled either the pogroms in the late 19th and early 20th century or the Nazi regime during the Second World War, and have now signed up to become sponsors under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
