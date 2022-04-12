✕ Close Inside the Mariupol theatre where hundreds were killed by Russian shelling

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the massacre in Bucha last week which saw “hundreds” of civilians killed, was a “special British operation.”

Speaking after talks with his Russian counterpart and long-time ally Vladimir Putin in the Russian Far East, Mr Lukashenko said: “Today we discussed in detail their psychological special operation carried out by the British.”

He added that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) could provide details of how UK was behind the massacre in the Ukrainian town.

It comes as Vladimir Putin called images and footage of dead bodies strewn across Bucha fake, TASS news agency reported.

The Russian president also warned the West on Tuesday that attempts to isolate Moscow would fail as he claimed that the conflict in Ukraine is a “noble” one.

President Putin said he had no doubts Russia would achieve all of its objectives in Ukraine – a conflict he cast as both inevitable and essential to defend Russia in the long term.