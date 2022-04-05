Ukraine news - live: Zelensky calls for new Nuremberg trials as Russian economy ‘near brink of collapse’
White House believes inflation will lead to financial ruin for Russia
Global sanctions have rocked Russia’s financial system which is now “near the brink of collapse”, according to the White House.
Press secretary Jen Psaki said how soon Russia begins defaulting on its debts all depends on how Vladimir Putin chooses to respond to the sanctions imposed on the country.
While no precise timeline on when this could occur was given, the White House did comment that it was getting “more and more difficult for President Putin to fund this war every single day”.
This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the UN to action Nuremberg-style trials, which he said must seek to punish Russia for the war crimes its troops have committed.
Speaking to the UN Security Council members, Mr Zelensky said that the actions of Russian Forces were “no different from terrorists” and claimed women had been raped by Russian troops in front of their children.
White House: US, allies to ban new investments in Russia
The United States and its allies will impose new sanctions on Wednesday, including sanctions on Russian banks and officials, and a ban on new investment in Russia, the White House said. This comes after officials in Washington and Kyiv accused Moscow of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
The sanctions will increase curbs on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia and target Russian government officials and their families, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
“Tomorrow, what we’re going to announce... in coordination with the G7 and EU, is an additional sweeping package of sanctions measures that will impose costs on Russia and send it further down the road of economic, financial and technological isolation,” Psaki said, noting that the G7 and EU comprised around 5 per cent of the global economy.
The measures will “degrade key instruments of Russian state power, impose acute and immediate economic harm on Russia, and hold accountable the Russian kleptocracy that funds and supports Putin’s war,” she said.
She declined to comment on reports that the sanctions would target the daughters of Putin.
Grim images emerging from Bucha include a mass grave and bodies of people shot at close range, prompting calls for tougher action against Moscow and an international investigation.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, without offering evidence, that the killings were no random act of a rogue unit but part of a deliberate Russian campaign to commit atrocities.
Russia, which says it launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24 to demilitarise and “denazify” its neighbour, denies targeting civilians and said the deaths were a “monstrous forgery” staged by the West to discredit it.
A senior French official said earlier on Tuesday that the European Union would also likely impose new sanctions on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reported Sberbank may be among the banks targeted.
Two European diplomats said the final package of sanctions was still being finalised and would be announced in a coordinated fashion on Wednesday.
Psaki said Washington would continue to pile pressure on other countries like India to abide by the sanctions and play a “constructive” role in holding Russia accountable.
Because of the war and Western sanctions, experts forecast a contraction of the Russian economy of as much as 15 per cent.
Zelensky: Russian troops ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.
Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine.
Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.
Zelensky claims Russian troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’
Volodymyr Zelensky likened actions of Russian forces to those of Islamic State
Russian troops tortured and killed a woman before ‘burning a swastika onto her corpse’, claims Ukrainian MP
A woman was “raped and killed” by Russian forces before they allegedly burned a swastika onto her dead body, a Ukrainian MP has claimed.
Lesia Vasylenko, a politician for the Holos party, shared a graffic image on Twitter of what she claimed was the “tortured body of a raped and killed woman”. The photo appeared to show a woman’s torso with a swatsika burned and scratched onto it.
Russian army ‘raped woman before burning Swastika onto her body’, Ukrainian MP claims
‘I’m speechless. My mind is paralysed with anger and fear and hatred,’ says MP Lesia Vasylenko
Russia’s financial system ‘near the brink of collapse’, says White House
The White House says that Russia’s financial system is “near the brink of collapse” following global sanctions in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Press secretary Jen Psaki said how soon Russia begins defaulting on its debts depends on decisions the country makes in response to the results of sanctions.
UK and EU on collision course as Brussels fails to set ‘clear timetable’ to boycott Russian gas
The UK and EU are on a collision course over the lucrative gas exports funding Russia’s assault on Ukraine, after Brussels ignored a plea to set a “clear timetable” to eliminate supplies.
The clash will come to a head at this week’s G7 meeting, when Liz Truss will confront fellow foreign ministers with a demand for much tougher sanctions that would send Moscow’s economy “back into the Soviet era”, writes Rob Merrick.
Speaking in Poland, the foreign secretary said she would be urging western allies to join the UK in banning Russian ships from ports, sanctioning more Russian banks, and targeting the country’s gold.
ICYMI: Liz Truss admits money from the west is still flowing into Putin's 'war machine'
3,846 people evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors
A total of 3,846 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Tuesday.
This is slightly more than the 3,376 who escaped on Monday, Ukraine‘s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said in an online post.
Ukraine has one of the highest HIV rates in Europe. Russia’s war could set back fight against virus 20 years
Under shelling and missiles, medics risk their lives to treat the 250,000 people in Ukraine with HIV amid fears that the war could set their efforts back decades, reports Bel Trew from Odesa and Zaporizhzhia.
Governor of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia says up to 20 people died in Russian occupied villages
The governor of Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday said some villages that were recaptured from Russian forces saw up to 20 people die while under occupation out of populations of around 120.
“You had a village of 120 people - 15, 17, 20 people died. If you compare that proportionally to Bucha, it’s the same loss, maybe even more,” said governor Oleksandr Starukh on national television, referring to civilian killings in the Kyiv region town of Bucha.
He did not share what evidence they had of this or name specific villages. Russia denies targeting civilians.
Pet rescue: Russia’s invasion takes huge toll on Ukraine’s animal, as well as human population
Cats, dogs, hamsters and kangaroos are among the animals who have been rescued as the impact of the conflict is felt far beyond the human population, reports Sofia Barbarani.
