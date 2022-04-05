✕ Close Watch live as President Zelensky speaks at Security Council briefing on Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the UN to action Nuremberg-style trials, which he said must seek to punish Russia for the war crimes its troops have committed.

Referencing infamous Nazi Germany figures, Mr Zelensky told a meeting of the organisation’s Security Council on Tuesday: “I’d like to remind the Russian delegation that Ribbentrop didn’t escape justice after the war… neither did Eichmann.”

The wartime president spoke to the UN’s most powerful body, via videolink, for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. During his address, he said the actions of Russian forces were “no different from terrorists” and claimed women had been raped by Russian troops in front of their children.

Accusing Moscow of committing some of the “worst war crimes since World War II”, Mr Zelensky claimed Russians wanted to make Ukrainians their “silent servants”. Describing the horrors inflicted on civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, he said women had “their tongues out”simply because “the aggressors did not want to hear from them”.