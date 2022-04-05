Ukraine news – live: Zelensky urges Nuremburg-style trials and accuses Russia of ‘worst war crimes since WWII’
Moscow continues to deny responsibility for civilian murders carried out during war
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the UN to action Nuremberg-style trials, which he said must seek to punish Russia for the war crimes its troops have committed.
Referencing infamous Nazi Germany figures, Mr Zelensky told a meeting of the organisation’s Security Council on Tuesday: “I’d like to remind the Russian delegation that Ribbentrop didn’t escape justice after the war… neither did Eichmann.”
The wartime president spoke to the UN’s most powerful body, via videolink, for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. During his address, he said the actions of Russian forces were “no different from terrorists” and claimed women had been raped by Russian troops in front of their children.
Accusing Moscow of committing some of the “worst war crimes since World War II”, Mr Zelensky claimed Russians wanted to make Ukrainians their “silent servants”. Describing the horrors inflicted on civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, he said women had “their tongues out”simply because “the aggressors did not want to hear from them”.
Ukraine president demands Russia faces accountability for its actions
Demanding Russia faces accountability for its crimes in Ukraine, Zelensky tells the UN:
“We are dealing with a state that is turning the veto into the UN Security Council into the right to die.
This undermines the whole architecture of global security. It allows them to go unpunished. So they are destroying everything that they can.”
He also calls on the council to “remove Russia as an aggressor and a source of war so it cannot block decisions about its own aggression, its own war”.
Zelensky: Bucha just one example of ‘worst war crimes since WWII’
Zelensky tells the UN the world has yet to see what Russian forces have done in other occupied cities and regions of Ukraine.
He tells the UN security council: “Geography might be different or various, but cruelty is the same. Crimes are the same and accountability must be inevitable.”
The Ukrainian leader reminds the UN that its very first charter is to “maintain peace and make sure that peace is adhered to”, before going on to accuse Russia of committing “some of the worst war crimes since World War II”.
The massacre in Bucha is only one example of what Russian forces have been doing in Ukraine for the past 41 days, Zelensky says.
He says that he and the world already know “perfectly well” know how Russia will respond to these allegations.
“They will blame everyone just to justify their own actions. They will say that there are various versions, different versions, and it is impossible to establish which one of those versions is true. They will even say that the bodies of those killed were allegedly thrown away and all the details are staged.
“But it is 2022. Now we have conclusive evidence. There are satellite images. We can conduct full and transparent investigation.”
Russian soldiers killed and tortured Ukrainians ‘for pleasure,’ says Zelensky
Continuing to speak to the UN Security Council via translators, Zelensky says innocent people were shot in the street and crushed by tanks in the road “just for the pleasure” of the Russian soldiers.
He says of Russia: “They cut off limbs, slashed their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children. Their tongues were pulled out only because the aggressors did not want to hear from them.”
He repeats his claim that the actions of Russian troops is “no different from other terrorists such as Daesh”, and that Vladimir Putin’s propaganda seeks to “export” his own hatred into other countries beyond Ukraine.
Where is the security that the security council needs to deliver, he asks.
“Where is the peace? Where are those guarantees that the UN needs to guarantee?”
Zelensky calls for set of war crime trials akin to Nuremberg
Ukraine’s president has now called for war crime trials similar to Nuremberg to be held for Russian troops.
As captured by BBC Newsnight’s Lewis Goodall:
Zelensky describes horrors inflicted on Ukrainians in Bucha
Zelensky is speaking about what he saw during his visit to the Ukrainian town of Bucha on Monday,
He says he is addressing the UN meeting in New York, where he is appearing via videolink, on behalf of the victims of Russia.
“Yesterday I returned from our city of Bucha ... there is not a single crime that they would not commit. The Russian military searched for and purposefully killed anyone who served our country,” he says.
The president accuses Russia of committing genocide, saying troops “shot and killed women outside their houses when they just tried to call someone who is alive”.
He also claims women had their tongues cut out, before telling the UN: “Russia wants to make us their silent slaves.”
Zelensky addressing UN Security Council
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is now addressing the UN Security Council.
He kicks things off by saying women in Ukraine have been “raped” by Russian troops while their children were forced to watch. He adds Moscow’s forces are “no different” to any other “terrorists”.
Stay tuned for updates on what else the wartime leader has to say.
Number of displaced Ukrainians growing - UN humanitarian chief
Martin Griffiths, from the UN’s department for humanitarian affairs, is up next at the Security Council.
He draws attention to the huge number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion and the toll this has taken on neighbouring countries trying to accommodate refugees.
Mr Griffiths, who is speaking to the meeting virtually from Geneva, says more than a quarter of the population of Ukraine has fled during the conflict.
These figures “will continue to rise until we can find a pause, and some peace”, he adds.
‘More urgent by the day to silence the guns,’ says Guterres
Let’s stick with Guterres, who says the UN’s high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, has spoken of “possible war crimes, grave breaches of international humanitarian law, and serious violations of international human rights law” (as reported in my post from 2.05pm).
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has also led to the displacement of more than 10 million people, the UN’s secretary general said, “the fastest forced population movement since the Second World War”.
He said: “Far beyond Ukraine’s borders, the war has led to massive increases in prices of food, energy and fertilisers. Because Russia and Ukraine are linchpins of these markets, it has disrupted supply chains and increased the cost of transportation, putting even more pressure on the developing worlds.”
Because of this, he adds it is “more urgent by the day to silence the guns”.
Guterres says he ‘will never forget’ images of civilians killed in Bucha
Next up, UN secretary general António Guterres says the war in Ukraine is “one of the greatest challenges ever” to the “international order and the global peace architecture” founded on the UN charter.
The war has led to “senseless” loss of life, massive devastation in urban centres and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, he tells delegates in New York.
“I will never forget the horrifying images of civilians killed in Bucha,” he adds.
Guterres says he was “equally shocked by the personal testimony of rapes and sexual violence” that are now emerging from the conflict.
UN Security Council meeting gets underway with disagreement between Russia and UK
The UN Security Council meeting in New York, which Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will address via videolink, has begun.
Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s representative to the UN, begun by asking why Russia’s request for a meeting on Monday to discuss the situation in Ukraine was rejected.
Russia claimed the UK, which currently holds the rotating stewardship on the council, had passed on the offer to allow a meeting about the alleged killings in Bucha.
Dame Barbara Woodward, the UK’s ambassador to the UN, responded by saying this was not true. She said the UN gave Russia notice a meeting could go ahead but it made sense to do this alongside the meeting already scheduled for Tuesday.
Watch the meeting live below or at the video on top of the blog:
