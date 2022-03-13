Ukraine news – live: Nine killed in airstrike on Lviv military base 35 km from Polish border, officials say
The Yavoriv military range often hosts Nato drills
Nine people have been killed and a further 57 injured following an airstrike launched on a Ukrainian military base in the west of the country 35km (22 miles) from the Polish border, officials have said.
The incident appears to be the westernmost attack since the war began on 24 February.
Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said.
The ferocious attack took place 30km (19 miles) northwest of the city of Lviv and 35km (22 miles) from Ukraine’s border with Poland, he added.
The US and Nato have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre, to train Ukrainian military personnel. The facility has also hosted Nato drills.
A representative for the ministry told Reuters it was still trying to establish if any of the instructors were at the centre at the time of the attack.
“Russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping & Security near Lviv. Foreign instructors work here. Information about the victims is being clarified,” Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said.
Ukraine says 85 children killed since Russia invaded
A total of 85 children have been killed and a further 100 wounded since Russia invaded its neighbour on 24 February, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general said.
It added that bombings and shelling have damaged 369 educational facilities in the country, 57 of which have been “completely destroyed.”
Watch: Ukrainian forces reportedly shoot down Russian SU-34 outside Izyum
Russian forces abduct second mayor, Kyiv claims
Ukraine’s minister for foreign affairs has claimed that Russian troops have abducted another mayor, this time from a city in the Zaporizhzhia oblast.
Tweeting today, Dmytro Kuleba said Russian “war criminals” kidnapped Yevhen Matveyev, the head of Dniprorudne city.
He added: “Getting zero local support, invaders turn to terror. I call on all states & international organizations to stop Russian terror against Ukraine and democracy.”
Sunak urges UK businesses to halt new Russian investments
The UK’s chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak has called on more British companies to “wind down” their existing investments in Russia.
“While I recognise it may be challenging to wind down existing investments, I believe there is no argument for new investment in the Russian economy,” Mr Sunak said in a video message on Twitter.
“I am urging asset owners and managers to think very carefully about any investment that would in any sense support Putin and his regime.”
Watch live footage of Kyiv skyline amid Ukraine crisis
Watch a live view over Kyiv as Russian forces continue their bombardment on the Ukrainian capital.
It comes as president Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainians for their “strength” while telling the nation “Russian invaders cannot conquer us”.
Air raid sirens and shelling rang out over Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities yesterday morning amid warnings that Russian troops were beginning to gain ground around the capital.
Michael Gove wrongly says 300,000 visas given to Ukrainians before admitting only 3,000 issued
Cabinet minister Michael Gove blundered over the number of Ukrainian refugees accepted by Britain – incorrectly claiming that 300,000 visas has been issued to those fleeing the Russian invasion.
Challenged over the figures on Sky News, Mr Gove admitted he had got the figured wrong, before revealing that only around 3,000 visas had been granted on the Ukraine family scheme.
The levelling up minister set out details of the new sponsorship route, allowing Britons to offer homes to Ukrainian refugees and receive a “thank you” payment of £350 per month.
Adam Forrest reports:
Michael Gove mistakenly says 300,000 visas given to Ukrainians
Minister reveals councils will receive £10,000 for each Ukrainian sponsored under new scheme
Watch: Russian MoD release footage of paratroopers attempting to seize Hostomel airport
Airstrike on Yavoriv kills nine, says local official
The governor of Ukraine’s Lviv region has said a Russian airstrike on the Yavoriv military range killed nine people and injured a further 57.
More follows...
Convoy of ambulances head towards Yavoriv military base
Nineteen ambulances have been seen driving in the direction of Yavoriv military base near the Polish border that local officials claim was hit by a Russian air strike this morning, reports Reuters.
Another seven ambulances were seen driving towards the facility.
Local officials in Lviv said Russian forces fired thirty rockets at the military training base that has hosted Nato drills.
