Nine people have been killed and a further 57 injured following an airstrike launched on a Ukrainian military base in the west of the country 35km (22 miles) from the Polish border, officials have said.

The incident appears to be the westernmost attack since the war began on 24 February.

Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said.

The ferocious attack took place 30km (19 miles) northwest of the city of Lviv and 35km (22 miles) from Ukraine’s border with Poland, he added.

The US and Nato have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre, to train Ukrainian military personnel. The facility has also hosted Nato drills.

A representative for the ministry told Reuters it was still trying to establish if any of the instructors were at the centre at the time of the attack.

“Russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping & Security near Lviv. Foreign instructors work here. Information about the victims is being clarified,” Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said.