The UK’s defence ministry has said that the bulk of Russian ground forces are now around 25 km (15 miles) from the centre of Kyiv as fighting continues northwest of the city.

The ministry also said Russian air and missile forces have conducted strikes in the western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

It added that the “staunch resistance” of the Ukrainian air defence forces is “compelling Russia to rely on ‘stand-off’ ammunitions to conduct attacks against targets deep inside Ukraine”.

Meanwhile, threats of Russian airstrikes and fighting continue to barrage the Kyiv region despite attempts to evacuate civilians from the area, its governor said.

In a separate statement, the governor of the Donetsk region said its humanitarian corridors were also facing unrelenting bombardment.

“Humanitarian cargo is moving towards Mariupol, we will inform you how it develops ... The situation is complicated, there is constant shelling,” Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told local media. “The situation is extremely difficult.”

It comes after Ukraine’s deputy prime minister today announced that several humanitarian corridors out of Ukrainian towns and villages will open today to allow civilians to escape safely.