Ukraine news – live: Russian troops now 25km from Kyiv, officials warn as safe passages face continued attacks
Threats of Russian airstrikes continue to barrage Kyiv and Donetsk regions despite attempts to evacuate civilians from the area, governors say
The UK’s defence ministry has said that the bulk of Russian ground forces are now around 25 km (15 miles) from the centre of Kyiv as fighting continues northwest of the city.
The ministry also said Russian air and missile forces have conducted strikes in the western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.
It added that the “staunch resistance” of the Ukrainian air defence forces is “compelling Russia to rely on ‘stand-off’ ammunitions to conduct attacks against targets deep inside Ukraine”.
Meanwhile, threats of Russian airstrikes and fighting continue to barrage the Kyiv region despite attempts to evacuate civilians from the area, its governor said.
In a separate statement, the governor of the Donetsk region said its humanitarian corridors were also facing unrelenting bombardment.
“Humanitarian cargo is moving towards Mariupol, we will inform you how it develops ... The situation is complicated, there is constant shelling,” Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told local media. “The situation is extremely difficult.”
It comes after Ukraine’s deputy prime minister today announced that several humanitarian corridors out of Ukrainian towns and villages will open today to allow civilians to escape safely.
Moscow may target military shipments from West, says top Russian official
Moscow may target Western shipments of military equipment bound for Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat warned.
Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the Kremlin has issued warnings to the US that it would see the deliveries of its weapons to Ukraine as targets.
He said Russia “warned the U.S. that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”
Ryabkov also described the US sanctions against Moscow as an “unprecedented attempt to deal a serious blow to various sectors of the Russian economy.”
Pro-Russia students form giant 'Z' during Damascus University demonstration
Breaking: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the Russian army has experienced its largest losses in decades.
More follows...
Belarus confirms it will not join Ukraine invasion
A senior Belarusian official this morning confirmed it has no plans to join Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but added it will send five battalion tactical groups (BTGs) to its border on rotation.
Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich said: “I want to underline that the transfer of troops is in no way connected with (any) preparation, and especially not with the participation of Belarusian soldiers in the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine.”
ICRC staff describe life on ground in besieged city of Mariupol
Members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are currently taking shelter in its Mariupol office as Russian airstrikes continue to rain down on the southern city.
“There’s no electricity, water and gas supply, meaning no means for heating. Some people still have food, but I’m not sure for how long it will last. Many report having no food for children,” one staff member said, describing the situation.
“People report varying needs in medicine, especially for diabetes and cancer patients. But there is no way to find it anymore in the city. People are getting sick already because of the cold.”
“We keep the shelter, the basement, only for children and their mothers. All other adults and children above twelve they sleep in the office. It’s really cold. We still have some fuel for generators – so we have electricity for 3-4 hours a day.”
“We brought all the food that we have in our homes. We also visited the destroyed and damaged houses of our colleagues to pick up remaining food there. We will have food for a few days.”
“We found a way to collect some water. We still have some storage of potable water. When we run out of the stock, we will boil water from the stream. So we have comparatively good compared to others.”
It added: “We have now approximately 65-66 people in our building. Plus, we also give a host to half of the people who are located in the same building. So their small children can sleep in the basement because people are afraid.”
Watch: Russian billionaire’s super yacht seized in Italy
Italy’s financial police have frozen a super yacht worth around €530m, which they believe could be linked directly to Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko - an individual in the EU sanctions list.
Moscow’s Iran trade request risks nuclear deal collapse, Britain, France and Germany warn
The UK, Germany and France have warned Moscow that its last-minute demand to have to have its trade guaranteed with Iran risked the collapse of an almost-completed nuclear deal.
“Nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain assurances that are separate to the JCPOA,” the so-called E3 European parties to the 2015 JCPOA accord with Iran said in a joint statement.
Watch: Elderly Ukrainian couple confront Russian soldiers invading home
Footages captures the moment a heroic elderly Ukrainian couple confront Russian soldiers attempting to invade their home, shouting at them until they leave.
Kremlin prepared to resume talks with US, says Russian foreign minister
Russia’s deputy foreign minister has said Moscow is ready to resume arms control talks with the US, if Washington is prepared to do so, RIA reports.
Sergei Ryabkov said that US and Russian authorities are in constant contact, but that the Kremlin sees no signs that Washington is prepared to engage in dialogue on Ukraine.
But Ryabkov added proposals on security guarantees that the Kremlin had sent to Washington and Nato before Russian forces entered Ukraine last month were no longer valid as the situation had now changed completely.
