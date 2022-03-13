Ukraine news – live: At least 35 killed in airstrike on military base 35 km from Polish border, officials say
The Yavoriv military range often hosts Nato drills
At least 35 people have been killed and a further 134 injured following an airstrike launched on a Ukrainian military base in the west of the country 35km (22 miles) from the Polish border, officials have said.
The incident appears to be the westernmost attack since the war began on 24 February.
Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said.
The ferocious attack took place 30km (19 miles) northwest of the city of Lviv and 35km (22 miles) from Ukraine’s border with Poland, he added.
The US and Nato have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre, to train Ukrainian military personnel. The facility has also hosted Nato drills.
A representative for the ministry told Reuters it was still trying to establish if any of the instructors were at the centre at the time of the attack.
Nato have since confirmed that none of their personnel were present.
Watch: Ukrainian military base used for Nato drills near Poland targeted by Russian airstrikes
Michael Gove wants to use oligarchs’ mansions to house Ukrainian refugees – but admits ‘high legal bar’
Cabinet minister Michael Gove said the government wants to “explore an option” of using sanctioned oligarchs’ mansion homes in Britain to house refugees from Ukraine.
However, the levelling up minister conceded there would be a “high legal bar to cross” in using frozen assets – and suggested it could only house refugees temporarily.
Asked about reports in the Daily Mail that he wants to “seize” mansions and use them to accommodate people fleeing the war, Mr Gove told the BBC: “There’s quite a high legal bar to cross and we’re not talking about permanent confiscation.”
My colleague Adam Forrest reports:
Gove admits 'high legal bar' in using oligarchs' mansions to house Ukrainian refugees
‘We’re not talking about permanent confiscation’, says minister
India relocates embassy in Ukraine to Poland
The Indian government today announced it has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine across the border to Poland.
Its ministry of external affairs said the decision to move the embassy from Kyiv came in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine.
It added: “The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments.”
Putin ‘out of control’ and potential use of nuclear weapons a concern, says Michael Gove
Vladimir Putin is “out of control” and has committed war crimes with his invasion of Ukraine, said cabinet minister Michael Gove – who said the UK government was concerned about Russia’s nuclear threat.
Mr Gove said he does not think it is helpful to think of Russian president as “mad” – but said he was operating in a “moral sphere the rest of us would find almost impossible to conceive of”.
Asked whether the possibility that the Putin regime could use nuclear weapons was a real concern for the UK government, the senior minister says: “Yes.”
Adam Forrest has the story:
Putin 'out of control' and potential use of nuclear weapons a concern, says Gove
Russian leader capable of ‘terrible violence’ and has already committed war crimes, says minister
Watch: Russian tank crushes car with boy inside in Zaporizhzhia
Turkey says no damage done to Mariupol mosque Ukraine said was shelled
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that there was no damage to the mosque in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol following reports it was shelled yesterday by Russian forces.
He hoped progress could be made on evacuating Turks stuck in the mosque and sought help from his Russian counterpart on the issue.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry yesterday said that Putin’s forces had shelled the mosque, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish citizens, had taken refuge.
Latest intelligence update from Ministry of Defence (MoD):
At least 35 people have been killed and a further 134 injured following an airstrike launched on a Ukrainian military base in the west of the country 35km (22 miles) from the Polish border, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said in an updated statement.
Watch live as Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland
Refugees continue to arrive in Poland in the hunt for food and shelter more than two weeks after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
Hundreds of thousands of children are among two million refugees who have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries.
The Ukrainian government-enforced martial law, banning all-male citizens 18-60 years old from leaving the country.
Ukraine says 85 children killed since Russia invaded
A total of 85 children have been killed and a further 100 wounded since Russia invaded its neighbour on 24 February, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general said.
It added that bombings and shelling have damaged 369 educational facilities in the country, 57 of which have been “completely destroyed.”
