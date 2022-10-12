✕ Close Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv

Power was cut to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine for the second time in days, a UN watchdog said, further raising safety fears amid persistent bombing near the site.

The UN’s atomic energy agency chief, Rafael Grossi, repeated calls for a protective zone around Europe’s largest nuclear facility after the downing of a recently restored power line forced the plant to rely on backup generators.

Meanwhile, Ukraine dismissed as nonsense claims from Russian security servce FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.

The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.

“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne cited home minister spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.

Mr Yusov said the Kremlin bodies were “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”.