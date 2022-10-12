Russia-Ukraine war – live: Power cut at nuclear plant as Kyiv denies bridge attack
UN watchdog raises alarm after second outage in days at Europe’s largest nuclear site
Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv
Power was cut to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine for the second time in days, a UN watchdog said, further raising safety fears amid persistent bombing near the site.
The UN’s atomic energy agency chief, Rafael Grossi, repeated calls for a protective zone around Europe’s largest nuclear facility after the downing of a recently restored power line forced the plant to rely on backup generators.
Meanwhile, Ukraine dismissed as nonsense claims from Russian security servce FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.
The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.
“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne cited home minister spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.
Mr Yusov said the Kremlin bodies were “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”.
Scrapped Russian tanks litter recaptured Lyman: In pictures
Photographs coming out of the Donbas city of Lyman show scrapped Russian tanks that were left behind after Moscow’s forces fled from a Ukrainian counteroffensive early this month.
Ukraine takes back five Kherson villages – officials
Ukrainian forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, according to Ukraine’s southern Operational Command.
The villages of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district were retaken as of 11 October, according to the speaker of the southern command Vladislav Nazarov.
More than 100 Russian troops have been killed in the Kherson region in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to the Ukrainian military command, adding that heavy Russian shelling continued on the besieged city.
Kherson is in one of the four regions recently annexed by Russia.
Crimea bridge allegations ‘nonsense’, says Ukraine
A senior Ukrainian official dismissed as “nonsense” on Wednesday Russia’s investigation into an explosion last weekend that badly damaged a bridge linking the Russian mainland to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow has annexed.
Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine’s security forces for the explosion and earlier today Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the blast.
“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine‘s public broadcaster Suspilne cited interior minister spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying when asked about Moscow’s allegations on the Crimea Bridge blast.
Yusov described the FSB and Investigative Committee as “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”.
Ukraine nuclear plant loses power again
The recently restored power line supplying the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been cut again, forcing the plant to switch to emergency diesel generators, the UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said.
Shelling nearby has repeatedly cut power to Europe’s largest nuclear plant in recent months, driving calls for a protective zone around the facility.
EU plans more action on energy prices
The European Commission will present further measures next week to attempt to curb high energy prices, the bloc’s energy policy chief said.
“Next week the Commission will propose another package of proposals,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on her arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers in Prague.
EU energy ministers agreed on 29 September to an initial package of measures including cutting electricity use from December, a levy on fossil fuel profits and a cap on market revenues for low-carbon energy providers. Britain today agreed a similar cap.
EU countries turn to Africa in bid to replace Russian gas
A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast has drawn the attention of European nations desperate to move away from Russian energy supplies.
The field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet of gas – five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019 – but is not expected to be operational until next year.
Even with such a source Europe would still be a long way from solving the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Gordon Birrell, an executive for project co-developer BP, says the development “could not be more timely” as Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian natural gas to power factories, generate electricity and heat homes.
“Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that [liquid gas] can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.
Russia using Iranian drones but not as they hoped, MoD says
Russia has been using Iranian-made drones since at least August but is unlikely to be pleased with their performance in the war in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
Ukrainian officials said they shot down 60 per cent of the 86 Shahed-136 drones deployed by Moscow. The MoD said the destructive capabilities of the drones are probably not as strong as Russia would have liked.
The drones were used in the huge wave of air strikes Russia fired on Ukraine on Monday, the MoD said.
Leak found on Russia-Poland gas pipe
Polish gas workers discovered a leak last night in one line of the Druzhba pipeline, which carries oil from Russia to Europe.
Pipeline operator Pern said at this point the causes of the leak are unknown. It was detected in a section of the pipe around 70km from the central Polish city of Plock.
The leak follows attacks on Nord Stream 1 and 2, the biggest gas pipelines from Russia to Europe, which German investigators are investigating for sabotage.
Nato secretary general yesterday warned Moscow that attacks on the critical infrastrcuture of Ukraine’s allies “will be met with a united and determined response”.
Much of Europe has relied on Russian energy supplies for years but the war in Ukraine has led to countries seeking to gradually reduce ties, while Moscow has cut provisions. In August, Moscow briefly cut oil deliveries on the Drubzha pipeline, citing difficulties with payments due to European sanctions on Russia.
Russians fleeing draft sail to South Korea, refused entry
In a desperate bid to avoid being called up to fight in Ukraine, more than 20 Russians have sailed in yachts from North Pacific ports to South Korea, but most have been refused entry, according to a local report.
Hundreds of thousands of Russians are reported to have fled their homeland since Vladimir Putin ordered a military mobilisation last month in the face of losses on the frontline of his invasion.
On Tuesday, South Korean broadcaster KBS reported that at least 21 Russians had arrived aboard yachts at ports in the south of the country, but only two had been granted entry, while others were refused as authorities deemed their purpose “ambiguous”.
A coast guard official told Reuters that a yacht with five Russian men aboard departed on Tuesday from the South Korean island of Ulleung, having arrived there on 30 September after sailing from the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.
Nato and allies in bid to boost Ukraine air defence after Russian strikes
More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a Nato meeting in Brussels today to discuss bolstering Ukraine’s air defence, after Russia killed at least 20 in dozens of missile strikes hitting infrastructure and civilian areas in cities including Kyiv.
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of the alliance’s defence ministers, urged allies to provide additional air support as a Moscow struggling on the front line looks increasingly likely to focus on the skies.
He said: “The reality is that they’re not able to make progress on the battlefield. Russia is actually losing on the battlefield.
“Ukraine has the momentum and continues to make significant gains while Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.”
Advanced air defence systems are designed to protect entire cities from air attacks. On Tuesday, Ukraine received the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems Germany promised to supply, a German defence ministry source said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies