Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1665565871

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Power cut at nuclear plant as Kyiv denies bridge attack

UN watchdog raises alarm after second outage in days at Europe’s largest nuclear site

Arpan Rai,Lamiat Sabin,Liam James
Wednesday 12 October 2022 10:11
Comments

Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv

Power was cut to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine for the second time in days, a UN watchdog said, further raising safety fears amid persistent bombing near the site.

The UN’s atomic energy agency chief, Rafael Grossi, repeated calls for a protective zone around Europe’s largest nuclear facility after the downing of a recently restored power line forced the plant to rely on backup generators.

Meanwhile, Ukraine dismissed as nonsense claims from Russian security servce FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.

The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.

“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne cited home minister spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying.

Mr Yusov said the Kremlin bodies were “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”.

Recommended

1665565871

Scrapped Russian tanks litter recaptured Lyman: In pictures

Photographs coming out of the Donbas city of Lyman show scrapped Russian tanks that were left behind after Moscow’s forces fled from a Ukrainian counteroffensive early this month.

Russian tank marked with “Z" scrapped by Lyman

(EPA)

Remains of the Russian occupation near Lyman

(EPA)

Armoured tanks were left behind as Russians fled

(EPA)
Liam James12 October 2022 10:11
1665564851

Ukraine takes back five Kherson villages – officials

Ukrainian forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, according to Ukraine’s southern Operational Command.

The villages of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district were retaken as of 11 October, according to the speaker of the southern command Vladislav Nazarov.

More than 100 Russian troops have been killed in the Kherson region in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to the Ukrainian military command, adding that heavy Russian shelling continued on the besieged city.

Kherson is in one of the four regions recently annexed by Russia.

Liam James12 October 2022 09:54
1665563771

Crimea bridge allegations ‘nonsense’, says Ukraine

A senior Ukrainian official dismissed as “nonsense” on Wednesday Russia’s investigation into an explosion last weekend that badly damaged a bridge linking the Russian mainland to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow has annexed.

Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine’s security forces for the explosion and earlier today Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the blast.

“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine‘s public broadcaster Suspilne cited interior minister spokesman Andriy Yusov as saying when asked about Moscow’s allegations on the Crimea Bridge blast.

Yusov described the FSB and Investigative Committee as “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements”.

Liam James12 October 2022 09:36
1665562751

Ukraine nuclear plant loses power again

The recently restored power line supplying the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been cut again, forcing the plant to switch to emergency diesel generators, the UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said.

Shelling nearby has repeatedly cut power to Europe’s largest nuclear plant in recent months, driving calls for a protective zone around the facility.

Liam James12 October 2022 09:19
1665561713

EU plans more action on energy prices

The European Commission will present further measures next week to attempt to curb high energy prices, the bloc’s energy policy chief said.

“Next week the Commission will propose another package of proposals,” EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on her arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers in Prague.

EU energy ministers agreed on 29 September to an initial package of measures including cutting electricity use from December, a levy on fossil fuel profits and a cap on market revenues for low-carbon energy providers. Britain today agreed a similar cap.

Liam James12 October 2022 09:01
1665561071

EU countries turn to Africa in bid to replace Russian gas

A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast has drawn the attention of European nations desperate to move away from Russian energy supplies.

The field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet of gas – five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019 – but is not expected to be operational until next year.

Even with such a source Europe would still be a long way from solving the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Gordon Birrell, an executive for project co-developer BP, says the development “could not be more timely” as Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian natural gas to power factories, generate electricity and heat homes.

“Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that [liquid gas] can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

Liam James12 October 2022 08:51
1665560209

Russia using Iranian drones but not as they hoped, MoD says

Russia has been using Iranian-made drones since at least August but is unlikely to be pleased with their performance in the war in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

Ukrainian officials said they shot down 60 per cent of the 86 Shahed-136 drones deployed by Moscow. The MoD said the destructive capabilities of the drones are probably not as strong as Russia would have liked.

The drones were used in the huge wave of air strikes Russia fired on Ukraine on Monday, the MoD said.

Liam James12 October 2022 08:36
1665558761

Leak found on Russia-Poland gas pipe

Polish gas workers discovered a leak last night in one line of the Druzhba pipeline, which carries oil from Russia to Europe.

Pipeline operator Pern said at this point the causes of the leak are unknown. It was detected in a section of the pipe around 70km from the central Polish city of Plock.

The leak follows attacks on Nord Stream 1 and 2, the biggest gas pipelines from Russia to Europe, which German investigators are investigating for sabotage.

Nato secretary general yesterday warned Moscow that attacks on the critical infrastrcuture of Ukraine’s allies “will be met with a united and determined response”.

Much of Europe has relied on Russian energy supplies for years but the war in Ukraine has led to countries seeking to gradually reduce ties, while Moscow has cut provisions. In August, Moscow briefly cut oil deliveries on the Drubzha pipeline, citing difficulties with payments due to European sanctions on Russia.

A model of a pipe at the main entrance to the Gomel Transneft oil pumping station, which moves crude through the Northern Druzhba pipeline westwards to Poland

(Reuters)
Liam James12 October 2022 08:12
1665557891

Russians fleeing draft sail to South Korea, refused entry

In a desperate bid to avoid being called up to fight in Ukraine, more than 20 Russians have sailed in yachts from North Pacific ports to South Korea, but most have been refused entry, according to a local report.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians are reported to have fled their homeland since Vladimir Putin ordered a military mobilisation last month in the face of losses on the frontline of his invasion.

On Tuesday, South Korean broadcaster KBS reported that at least 21 Russians had arrived aboard yachts at ports in the south of the country, but only two had been granted entry, while others were refused as authorities deemed their purpose “ambiguous”.

A coast guard official told Reuters that a yacht with five Russian men aboard departed on Tuesday from the South Korean island of Ulleung, having arrived there on 30 September after sailing from the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

Liam James12 October 2022 07:58
1665556929

Nato and allies in bid to boost Ukraine air defence after Russian strikes

More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a Nato meeting in Brussels today to discuss bolstering Ukraine’s air defence, after Russia killed at least 20 in dozens of missile strikes hitting infrastructure and civilian areas in cities including Kyiv.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of the alliance’s defence ministers, urged allies to provide additional air support as a Moscow struggling on the front line looks increasingly likely to focus on the skies.

He said: “The reality is that they’re not able to make progress on the battlefield. Russia is actually losing on the battlefield.

“Ukraine has the momentum and continues to make significant gains while Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.”

Advanced air defence systems are designed to protect entire cities from air attacks. On Tuesday, Ukraine received the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems Germany promised to supply, a German defence ministry source said.

Liam James12 October 2022 07:42

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in