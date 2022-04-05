✕ Close Zelensky vows justice for 'every crime' committed by Russian troops against Ukrainian civilians

Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday the civilian killings in Bucha proved that the phrase “needing denazification” – which Russian president Vladimir Putin has frequently cited to justify his invasion – applies more to Russia than to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president was speaking on a domestic television channel when he turned the wording around to call out his country’s invaders. He also said the atrocities committed in Bucha, a town just outside Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, meant holding peace talks with Russia would be more “challenging” – but he had no choice.

Speaking ahead of his address to the UN Security Council, which is due to take place later today, Mr Zelensky added Ukraine would keep searching for evidence of war crimes committed by Russia and let prosecutors “deal with” those who committed them.

Russia has denied responsibility for any civilian killings carried out during the conflict, insisting footage of bodies on streets in Bucha was “falsified” by Ukraine. No evidence was provided to support this claim.