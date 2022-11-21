Attacks on Ukraine’s major nuclear power plant must cease immediately, the UN nuclear body’s chief said after heavy shelling on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power site yesterday.
IAEA’s head Rafael Grossi said that the continuous attacks risk a major nuclear disaster.
"Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable. Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you’re playing with fire!" Mr Grossi said.
Over a dozen blasts rocked Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, which slid under Russia’s control within days of invasion in February, over the week.
Elsewhere on the war’s frontlines in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said almost 400 shelling attacks were reported in eastern region Luhansk where Ukrainian troops are capturing more and more areas in the battle.
Fighting between Ukraine and Russia grew silent yesterday due to bad weather, Mr Zelensky said.
Vladimir Putin’s troops, he said, are regrouping in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk as the war neared its nine-month mark.
Attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must stop immediately - IAEA
The UN’s nuclear body chief has said attacks on Ukraine’s major nuclear power plant must cease immediately to prevent a major disaster from occurring after heavy shelling bombarded Zaporizhzhia nuclear power site since yesterday.
"Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable. Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you’re playing with fire!" Mr Grossi said.
Over a dozen blasts rocked Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant over the weekend.
Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for the continuous attacks on the critical facility which has witnessed massive nuclear disaster threats since the start of invasion in February. It is being controlled by Russia.
The IAEA team on the ground said there had been damage to some buildings, systems and equipment, but none of them critical for nuclear safety and security so far.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 21 November.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies