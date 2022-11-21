✕ Close Rishi Sunak condemns Russia’s ‘barbaric’ war in Ukraine

Attacks on Ukraine’s major nuclear power plant must cease immediately, the UN nuclear body’s chief said after heavy shelling on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power site yesterday.

IAEA’s head Rafael Grossi said that the continuous attacks risk a major nuclear disaster.

"Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable. Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you’re playing with fire!" Mr Grossi said.

Over a dozen blasts rocked Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, which slid under Russia’s control within days of invasion in February, over the week.

Elsewhere on the war’s frontlines in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said almost 400 shelling attacks were reported in eastern region Luhansk where Ukrainian troops are capturing more and more areas in the battle.

Fighting between Ukraine and Russia grew silent yesterday due to bad weather, Mr Zelensky said.

Vladimir Putin’s troops, he said, are regrouping in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk as the war neared its nine-month mark.