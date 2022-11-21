Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1669003282

Ukraine news – live: UN warns attacks on nuclear plant ‘playing with fire’ amid heavy shelling on Zaporizhzhia

Fewer attacks in Ukraine due to bad weather, says Zelensky

Arpan Rai
Monday 21 November 2022 04:01
Comments
Rishi Sunak condemns Russia’s ‘barbaric’ war in Ukraine

Attacks on Ukraine’s major nuclear power plant must cease immediately, the UN nuclear body’s chief said after heavy shelling on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power site yesterday.

IAEA’s head Rafael Grossi said that the continuous attacks risk a major nuclear disaster.

"Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable. Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you’re playing with fire!" Mr Grossi said.

Over a dozen blasts rocked Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, which slid under Russia’s control within days of invasion in February, over the week.

Elsewhere on the war’s frontlines in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said almost 400 shelling attacks were reported in eastern region Luhansk where Ukrainian troops are capturing more and more areas in the battle.

Fighting between Ukraine and Russia grew silent yesterday due to bad weather, Mr Zelensky said.

Vladimir Putin’s troops, he said, are regrouping in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk as the war neared its nine-month mark.

Recommended

1669003282

Attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must stop immediately - IAEA

The UN’s nuclear body chief has said attacks on Ukraine’s major nuclear power plant must cease immediately to prevent a major disaster from occurring after heavy shelling bombarded Zaporizhzhia nuclear power site since yesterday.

"Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable. Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you’re playing with fire!" Mr Grossi said.

Over a dozen blasts rocked Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant over the weekend.

Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for the continuous attacks on the critical facility which has witnessed massive nuclear disaster threats since the start of invasion in February. It is being controlled by Russia.

The IAEA team on the ground said there had been damage to some buildings, systems and equipment, but none of them critical for nuclear safety and security so far.

Arpan Rai21 November 2022 04:01
1669001521

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 21 November.

Arpan Rai21 November 2022 03:32

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in