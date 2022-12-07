Jump to content

Liveupdated1670386835

Ukraine news – live: Sirens heard at Russian airfield as Zelensky visits troops on war’s toughest front

Moscow says no threat to civilian infrastructure after late night air raid alarm

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 07 December 2022 04:20
Comments
Ukraine calls out India for 'buying cheap oil while we are suffering'

Air raid sirens went off at a Russian airfield in Engels late last night as Moscow remained on alert, with Ukraine penetrating hundreds of kilometres into Russia’s air space with attacks on two bases.

The sirens were sounded on the territory of a military unit and "there is no threat to civilian infrastructure," said Engels district’s top official Yevgeny Shpolsky, reported Russian state news agency TASS.

A third Russian airfield was attacked on Tuesday and set ablaze by a drone strike. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility but widely celebrated the attack which appears to have exposed the vulnerability of Russia’s air defence.

On the battlefield, Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops on the war’s toughest frontlines in eastern Ukraine yesterday and thanked soldiers for their efforts in withstanding Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Zelensky, clad in his signature khaki green, said he spent the day with troops in Donbas and Kharkiv – both witnessing the full extent of Russia’s military offensive.

Russian forces continued the shelling of towns and villages in the region, the Ukrainian military said late on Tuesday, killing six in Donetsk.

1670386835

US tweaked missiles given to Ukraine to prevent strikes inside Russia

The US secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the US modified the HIMARs so they wouldn’t be able to fire long-range missiles into Russia itself, hoping to head off a wider conflict or the perception that the US is an active combatant.

The tweaks mean the truck launchers can’t fire long range US Army ATACMs missiles, and foreclose the use of other long-range weapons systems Ukraine might acquire from other countries or companies.

This is likely a move by Washington to avoid getting into a direct conflict with Moscow. Russia has warned the Kremlin considers giving Ukraine long-range missiles would be considered a deliberate provocation.

Read the full story here:

US tweaked missiles given to Ukraine to prevent strikes inside Russia, report says

Russia has warned US not to give Ukraine long-range missiles

Arpan Rai7 December 2022 04:20
1670386008

Air raid sirens heard at Russian air base in Engels

Officials activated air raid sirens at an airfield in the Russian city of Engels late last night, just hours after Ukraine attacked two more air bases in Moscow.

The sirens were sounded on the territory of a military unit and “there is no threat to civilian infrastructure”, said Yevgeny Shpolsky, first deputy head of the Engels district, reported Russian state news agency TASS.

Arpan Rai7 December 2022 04:06
1670383998

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Wednesday, 7 December.

Arpan Rai7 December 2022 03:33

