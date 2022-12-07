✕ Close Ukraine calls out India for 'buying cheap oil while we are suffering'

Air raid sirens went off at a Russian airfield in Engels late last night as Moscow remained on alert, with Ukraine penetrating hundreds of kilometres into Russia’s air space with attacks on two bases.

The sirens were sounded on the territory of a military unit and "there is no threat to civilian infrastructure," said Engels district’s top official Yevgeny Shpolsky, reported Russian state news agency TASS.

A third Russian airfield was attacked on Tuesday and set ablaze by a drone strike. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility but widely celebrated the attack which appears to have exposed the vulnerability of Russia’s air defence.

On the battlefield, Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops on the war’s toughest frontlines in eastern Ukraine yesterday and thanked soldiers for their efforts in withstanding Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Zelensky, clad in his signature khaki green, said he spent the day with troops in Donbas and Kharkiv – both witnessing the full extent of Russia’s military offensive.

Russian forces continued the shelling of towns and villages in the region, the Ukrainian military said late on Tuesday, killing six in Donetsk.