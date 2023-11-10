Ukraine’s global ‘peace summit’ deferred to next year amid war in Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukraine’s global “peace summit” is likely to take place next year, amid concerns over diplomatic rallying for the end of war in Europe with a simultaneous war raging in Gaza.

The war-hit country is arranging a fourth meeting of national security advisers in late November or early December, said Ihor Zhovka, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s top diplomatic adviser.

“And the Global Summit might take place in February 2024,” he said in a statement.

He added that the summit will “definitely” take place “as it will mark both the symbolic beginning of the practical implementation of the Ukraine ‘peace formula’ and summarise all the results that have already been achieved on this track”.

Kyiv is looking to build a global coalition to come together and endorse a 10-point “formula” for peace in the region drafted by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Under this plan, Mr Zelensky is calling for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, complete ejection of Russian troops, protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety and release of all prisoners of war. After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Zelensky administration sought to build bilateral ties with several governments in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

However, some officials in the West have flagged their concerns that the fierce war in the middle east will affect Ukraine’s push to broaden its support and also take away the attention from Kyiv’s cause.

But Mr Zhovkva said that Kyiv is carefully considering the factors affecting its peace plan, adding that even if the middle east conflict was affecting agenda priorities for some countries in the region, the talks in Malta last month saw attendance from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar.

"We don’t need the summit for the sake of the summit. We are talking about the widest possible involvement of the leaders of the Global South. Therefore, we must carefully consider the time and place of the Summit," he said.

Mr Zelensky has said he discussed preparations for the summit with his counterparts from Indonesia and Paraguay, urging them to join the bid.

Ukraine has counted on its allies across the world for its peace formula talks and does not involve Russia. Vladimir Putin and his allies have repeatedly rejected the peace “formula”, stating that it will be impossible to implement.