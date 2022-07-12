✕ Close Extensive damage in Ukraine as Sloviansk hit by Russian shelling

Twelve senior Russian officers have been killed in a Ukrainian strike on a strategically key airport near Kherson, Oleksiy Arestovych, a controversial aide to Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.

The airport has repeatedly been targeted by Kyiv since Vladimir Putin’s forces seized it at the outset of the war, with the latest strike claimed to have been carried out using HIMARS rockets supplied by the United States.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have declared nine more people dead as rescuers clear the rubble left by a Russian strike on a five-storey apartment block in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar.

The death toll now sits at 24, while nine people have been rescued from the building’s ruins, emergency services said.

A further three people were also said to have been killed and 31 wounded in Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv in what officials alleged was Russian multiple rocket launcher fire at civilian areas. Moscow claimed to have struck deployment points for Ukrainian troops and foreign fighters.