Ukraine news – live: Twelve Putin officers killed in Kherson strike, Kyiv claims
Russian troops have not announced ‘operational pause’ despite reports, Luhansk top official says
Twelve senior Russian officers have been killed in a Ukrainian strike on a strategically key airport near Kherson, Oleksiy Arestovych, a controversial aide to Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.
The airport has repeatedly been targeted by Kyiv since Vladimir Putin’s forces seized it at the outset of the war, with the latest strike claimed to have been carried out using HIMARS rockets supplied by the United States.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have declared nine more people dead as rescuers clear the rubble left by a Russian strike on a five-storey apartment block in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar.
The death toll now sits at 24, while nine people have been rescued from the building’s ruins, emergency services said.
A further three people were also said to have been killed and 31 wounded in Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv in what officials alleged was Russian multiple rocket launcher fire at civilian areas. Moscow claimed to have struck deployment points for Ukrainian troops and foreign fighters.
UN lens on Ukraine war for violations against children
The United Nations has said it will monitor the ongoing war in Ukraine for recording violations like killings, injuries, recruitment, rape and other forms of sexual violence against children.
Officials said they will also scrutinise the conflicts in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Africa’s central Sahel region.
These four new conflicts have been added to the exisitng list of 21 conflicts that the UN is already monitoring for violations of the rights of children, secretary-general Antonio Guterres said in his annual report to the Security Council on children and armed conflict on Monday.
The latter conflicts, Mr Guterres said, saw “a high number of grave violations” in 2021.
Protection of children, the top UN leader said, was severely affected by escalating conflicts, the multiplication of armed groups, land mines and improvised explosive devices, explosive weapons in populated areas, intensified humanitarian crises, and violations of humanitarian and human rights law.
Public support for Ukrainian refugees already waning in UK, poll shows
Public support for Ukrainian refugees is already waning in Britain, polling suggests, as the war continues to rage.
Polling by YouGov shows that in March, three-quarters of people supported resettling Ukrainians in the UK and 42 per cent thought the figure should be in the tens of thousands “at least”.
But the figures have now dropped to 71 per cent of people supporting resettlement, with 29 per cent wanting to see tens of thousands of refugees welcomed.
Exclusive: Public still more likely to support Ukrainian refugees compared to Afghans and Syrians
Russia claims credit for Elena Rybakina's Wimbledon title
The Russian Tennis Federation was quick to claim Elena Rybakina as “our product” on her run to the women’s title at Wimbledon.
They then praised her training program in the country after she won the Venus Rosewater Dish as Wimbledon champion while representing Kazakhstan.
“It’s the Russian school, after all. She played here with us for a long time, and then in Kazakhstan,” Russian Tennis Federation president Shamil Tarpishchev told sports website Championat on Saturday after Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court.
The president of the Russian Tennis Federation was quick to claim Elena Rybakina as “our product” on her run to the women’s title at Wimbledon
ICYMI: Russian missile strikes residential area in central Kharkiv
To escape the worst hit areas of the war, the most vulnerable Ukrainians are reliant on volunteers using buses to ferry people to safety. Bel Trew joined one such convoy in Donbas
Ukraine plans ‘million-strong’ army to retake south from Russia
Ukraine is planning to arm a million-strong force with western-supplied weapons as it seeks to retake southern territories seized by Russia, Kyiv’s defence minister has claimed.
President Volodymr Zelensky has told Ukraine’s military to retake coastal areas vital to the country’s economy, Oleksii Reznikov said, as Kyiv’s forces continued to engage in fierce fighting over control of the eastern Donbas region.
In a public appeal for Ukraine’s allies to expedite weapons shipments, Mr Reznikov warned that “each day we’re waiting for howitzers we can lose a hundred soldiers”, channelling Winston Churchill as he added: “Give us the tools, we will finish the job.”
Andy Gregory reports.
‘Give us the tools, we will finish the job,’ says Oleksii Reznikov in reference to Winston Churchill
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia
A major gas pipeline from Russia to Germany shut down for annual maintenance on Monday amid German concern that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany’s main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work that the operator says includes “testing of mechanical elements and automation systems.” The operator’s data showed the gas flow dropping as planned on Monday morning.
German officials are suspicious about Russia’s intentions, particularly after Russia’s Gazprom last month reduced the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 by 60%.
Gazprom cited technical problems involving a gas turbine powering a compressor station that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A major gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is shutting down for annual maintenance amid German concern that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled
Ukraine official says Russia strikes 'absolute terrorism'
Russian missiles pounded Ukraine’s second-largest city early on Monday, local administrator said, describing the attacks as “absolute terrorism.”
Governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Syneihubov said on Telegram that the Russian forces only hit civilian targets in three missile strikes on the northeastern city.
“All (three were launched) exclusively on civilian objects, this is absolute terrorism!” Syneihubov said.
Russian missiles have pounded Ukraine’s second-largest city in what the local administrator described as “absolute terrorism.”
To escape the worst hit areas of the war, the most vulnerable Ukrainians are reliant on volunteers using buses to ferry people to safety. Bel Trew joined one such convoy in Donbas
Moment man pulled from rubble after Russian strike in Ukraine
