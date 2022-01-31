✕ Close Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine region amid rising tensions with Russia

The Kremlin has said that plans by the British government to impose fresh sanctions on Moscow would inflame European tensions as fears continue to rise over a potential war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said the threat was an attack on Russian businesses, and undermined Britain’s investment climate.

At the weekend, the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Russian oligarchs in London would be hit with tough new sanctions to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine, even if it hurt the UK economy.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is due to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week. On Monday, he said he would urge Mr Putin to step back from the brink.

"What I will say to President Putin, as I've said before, is that I think we really all need to step back from the brink, and I think Russia needs to step back from the brink," he said.