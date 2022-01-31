Ukraine news – live: Russia warns sanctions will inflame tensions as UK urges Putin to step back from invasion
Volunteer forces of ‘great importance’ in case of invasion, says general
The Kremlin has said that plans by the British government to impose fresh sanctions on Moscow would inflame European tensions as fears continue to rise over a potential war in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said the threat was an attack on Russian businesses, and undermined Britain’s investment climate.
At the weekend, the UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Russian oligarchs in London would be hit with tough new sanctions to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine, even if it hurt the UK economy.
Prime minister Boris Johnson is due to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week. On Monday, he said he would urge Mr Putin to step back from the brink.
"What I will say to President Putin, as I've said before, is that I think we really all need to step back from the brink, and I think Russia needs to step back from the brink," he said.
Labour: UK must stand with allies in eastern Europe
It is vital that the UK supports its allies in eastern Europe amid the ongoing threat of Russia invading Ukraine, Labour has said.
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said it was unlikely that UK troops would fight in Ukraine if war breaks but that it is important that "friends of ours in Nato" are supported.
"Being part of Nato is an important commitment - we all stand together in Nato. So at a time like this I think the Baltic states need to have reassurance".
Prime minister Boris Johnson has vowed to send troops to the region.
Sanctions could stop invasion, former spy chief says
The former head of MI6 said he thought Russia could be stopped from invading Ukraine through sanctions and the provision of military assistance to Ukrainian forces.
Russian troops have been amassing on the border, sparking fears of an invasion.
Sir John Sawers told the BBC's Today programme: "We know that from watching the American forces in Iraq in 2003 a major, sophisticated army can march to the capital and depose a government.
"The really difficult thing is to hold that territory. Ukraine is the size of Germany and France put together and 100,000 Russian troops could march to Kyiv but can they hold the country?
"I think the real long-term cost to Russia would be if the Ukrainian forces fought a long-term insurgency against any Russian occupation.
"I don't think it will come to that. I don't think the Russians will go that far, frankly, because they know they cannot occupy and hold Ukraine indefinitely so it's right that we build up the cost to Russia now, make clear both from the military side and an economic side that they will pay a price, to try to deter them from the option of a major invasion."
‘Disaster for the world'
Boris Johnson said he will urge Vladimir Putin to "step back from the brink" when the pair hold crisis talks over Ukraine this week.
The Prime Minister said an invasion of Ukraine would be "an absolute disaster for the world".
Mr Johnson is expected to visit the region with no sign of the tensions fuelled by the Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine easing.
Speaking to reporters in Essex, Mr Johnson said: "What I will say to President Putin, as I have said before, is that I think we really all need to step back from the brink.
"I think Russia needs to step back from the brink.
"I think that an invasion of Ukraine, any incursion into Ukraine beyond the territory that Russia has already taken in 2014 would be an absolute disaster for the world, and above all it would be a disaster for Russia."
Mr Johnson said that any Russian invasion would be "bitterly and bloodily resisted" by the Ukrainian people.
Kremlin says proposed British sanctions against Russia inflame European tensions
The Kremlin has said that plans by the British government to impose fresh sanctions on Moscow would inflame European tensions as fears continue to rise over a potential war in Ukraine.
My colleague Holly Bancroft reports:
Moscow also says sanctions would hurt the UK
Ukrainians hold ‘Thank You’ rally as threat from Russia grows
Ukrainians offered their gratitude to countries around the world that are standing up with them in the face of Russia’s imminent threat of invasion.
Ukrainians in Kiev held a “Thank You” rally for nations that have offered help, with a display of flags from these allies flying at full mast.
Demonstrators held placards with the words “#Thankyou Friends” written on them.
The White House press secretary has said that an invasion could be “imminent” as Russia continues to build up its military presence near the Ukraine border.
Two top senators from the US — Bob Menendez and James Risch — said on Sunday that they are “close” to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia. They said that the agreement will be reached this week.
Sanctions will have minimal impact on Russia, former defence official claims
A former defence official has said that US sanctions against Russia shall have minimal impact on Russia as China will simply step in.
Robert L Wilkie, who served as Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness during the Trump administration, told Fox News that “any such economic punishments would not provide the kind of impact American officials believe it will due to Russia’s strong bond with China”.
He said: “A lot of the talk about economic sanctions is really a pie in the sky because China is now Russia’s banker. Xi Jinping will back Putin if sanctions from the West come.”
Mr Wilkie added: “That’s a safety net he probably didn’t have 10, 15 years ago, and China probably wasn’t capable of buttressing the Russian state as it is now.”
Experts warn of wide toll of US sanctions against Russia
As two top senators from the US confirmed that they are “close” to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia, experts warn that the sanctions would take a wider toll.
Russia might try and cut off natural gas shipments to Europe or by mounting cyberattacks against American and European infrastructure.
Edward Fishman, who served as the top official for Russia and Europe in the State Department’s Office of Economic Sanctions Policy and Implementation during the Obama administration, told the New York Times: “If the Biden administration follows through on its threat to sanction major Russian banks, that will reverberate across the entire Russian economy. It will definitely affect everyday Russians.”
“It would be a disaster, a nightmare for the domestic financial market,” said Sergey Aleksashenko, a former first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia and former chairman of Merrill Lynch Russia.
ICYMI: White House says Ukrainian president downplaying risk of invasion
A White House official said that the Ukrainian president is downplaying the threat of invasion and could lead the country to be unprepared against any Russian attack.
“We understand the difficult position (Ukrainian) president (Volodymyr) Zelensky is in and the pressure he’s under,” a White House official said on Saturday, CNN reported. “But at the same time he’s downplaying the risk of invasion, he’s asking for hundreds of millions of dollars in weapons to defend against one. We think it’s important to be open and candid about that threat.”
CNN also reported last week that there was some tension between the US and Ukraine administrations over how to publicly communicate and interpret the threat of war.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday accused the West of causing “panic” and hence threatening the country’s economy over the threat of a Russian invasion. “We don’t need this panic,” Mr Zelensky said on Friday. “There are signals even from respected leaders of states, they just say that tomorrow there will be war. This is panic — how much does it cost for our state?”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that the administration believes an invasion is “imminent”.
ICYMI: Russia moves blood supplies near Ukraine border
Fueling fears over its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported that Russia has moved blood supplies near the Ukraine border.
Experts predict that this move is a testament to Russia’s military readiness.
The three anonymous US officials that spoke with Reuters said that Ukraine has started to expand its medical materials to the border and includes supplies of blood as well just in case of casualties.
Meanwhile Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, strongly recommended Russia stand down and said that the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along the Ukraine border is larger than anything in scale and scope since the Cold War.
He added: “If Russia invades, the outcome would be horrific and result in significant casualties.”
Ukraine’s ambassador to US appeals for sanctions against Russia
Ukraine’s ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said that Kiev wants sanctions to be imposed against Russia now, as well as if Kremlin decides to invade.
Ms Markarova said in an interview with CBS News: “Russia is there. Russia illegally occupied Crimea. Russia illegally occupies together with their controlled people, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk territories, and they didn’t change their behaviour during the eight years. So yes, we believe the basis for sanctions is there.”
She added that the reason “Putin attacked us [in taking Crimea] is not because he wants Ukraine, or only Ukraine. The reason he attacked us is because we have chosen to be a democracy and we have the Euro-Atlantic and European aspirations.”
