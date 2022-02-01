Ukraine news – live: UK unveils ‘severe’ sanctions regime as Russia claims West is ‘whipping up tensions’
New powers to sanction individuals linked to Kremlin revealed as UN Security Council meets
New powers to sanction individuals linked to the Russian state in response to aggression towards Ukraine will include the ability to freeze their assets and deny them entry to Britain, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.
Describing the new sanctions regime as “severe”, Ms Truss said “we will make sure that those who share responsibility for the Kremlin’s aggressive and destabilising action will share in bearing a heavy cost”.
She told MPs: “Their assets in the UK will be frozen. No UK business or individual would be able to transact with them. And should they seek to enter the UK, they would be turned back.”
Russia has massed an estimated 100,000+ troops near the borders of its southern neighbour, stoking fears in the West of an invasion. But at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, Russia claimed that the West had been “whipping up tensions” and denied it was acting provocatively.
Rolling coverage of the Ukraine crisis is being paused overnight and will be picked up in the morning.
Biden says US ‘engaging in nonstop diplomacy’
Joe Biden has said the US is ready for any scenario given Russia’s continuing buildup of troops along the Ukraine border.
The US president said he had productive talks last week with Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelensky and is continuing to engage in diplomacy aimed at ratcheting down tensions.
“We continue to engage in nonstop diplomacy and to de-escalate tensions,” Mr Biden told reporters in the Oval Office while meeting with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
“We continue to urge diplomacy as the best way forward. But with Russia’s continuing its buildup of its forces around Ukraine, we are ready no matter what happens.”
US State Department asking Americans to leave Ukraine
The US State Department has said it has been regularly messaging Americans in Ukraine, strongly urging them to leave the country amid continued tensions and the threat of a Russian invasion.
Officials said there was an estimated 6,600 US citizens in Ukraine in October. That number does not include tourists and other visitors.
That figure is believed to be much lower now given the deteriorating situation there.
Russia sends 5,000 troops into Belarus, says US
Russia has sent 5,000 troops into Belarus “with plans for more in coming weeks”, the White House said on Monday outlining what it said was the ongoing threat Moscow posed to Ukraine.
“We feel its important to be open and candid about the threat from Russia,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a news briefing, pointing to thousands of other Russian troops near the Russia-Ukraine border.
“It’s dangerous,” she added. “We have been saying for more than a week that Russia could invade anytime.”
Macron speaks to Putin for second time in three days
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine again in a second phone call in just over three days, the Kremlin said on Monday.
It said in a statement that both leaders have also exchanged views on Russia-proposed security guarantees. They also agreed to consider a meeting in person.
On Friday, Mr Putin told Mr Macron that the United States’ and Nato’s responses to Russian proposals on security did not address Moscow’s principal concerns. Mr Putin also said he did not want the situation near Ukraine to escalate.
Boris Johnson is yet to speak to Mr Putin on the issue after his phone call was cancelled while the PM was forced to handle the report into lockdown parties at his flat and other locations in Downing Street and elsewhere.
UK facing its own ‘Cuban missile crisis'
The UK is facing its own “Cuban missile crisis”, a former minister warned, as he called for Britain to lead a military alliance to defend Ukraine.
Conservative former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said: “My concern is that western tactical responses are actually playing into Putin’s own strategy.”
In a question to the foreign secretary, he added: “Would she agree the only way to halt an invasion and check this dangerous trajectory is to support Ukraine militarily? This is our Cuban missile crisis.
“I would encourage Britain to lead the call to deploy an offensive alliance and stand up to Putin’s aggression.”
Liz Truss replied: “We have to be clear that there is a difference between a member of Nato who does have a security guarantee - such as Baltic states like Estonia where UK troops are in place - and the situation in Ukraine.
“In my view the best way of deterring Vladimir Putin from an invasion of Ukraine is first of all making it very clear that this will not be simple or easy, this is likely to result in quagmire.”
Tackle dirty money to hit Russia, says senior Tory
Dirty money in London should be tackled to stop funding Russian backers, ministers have heard.
Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat told the Commons: “The need to clean up the dirty money in our economy is not just about doing the right thing and standing up alongside the people of Ukraine, it is about standing up for the British people, defending ourselves against the corruption that flows through our system, making sure that our houses are homes and not being exploited to pay murderers on behalf of a dictator.
“The strongest thing we can do to defend Ukraine is to defend ourselves against filth and corruption in our city.”
Liz Truss replied: “As I have said, we will be bringing forward the Economic Crime Bill to add to the work we are already doing to tackle illicit finance.”
Government outlines new sanctions regime for those linked to Kremlin
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced new legislation in Parliament to toughen and expand the UK’s sanctions regime in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Ms Truss said the powers would “go further than ever before”.
Until now, the UK has only been able to sanction those linked to the destabilisation of Ukraine. The new approach will mean a much broader range of individuals and businesses can be sanctioned due to their significance to the Kremlin.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Whether you support Russia’s aggressive actions against Ukraine, or you’re of wider significance to the Kremlin, we will have the power to sanction you.
“Nothing is off the table and there will be nowhere to hide.
“This will amount to the toughest sanctions regime against Russia we have had in place yet, and mark the biggest change in our approach since leaving the European Union.”
New powers to sanction individuals linked to the Russian state will include the ability to freeze their assets and deny them entry to Britain.
“Their assets in the UK will be frozen. No UK business or individual would be able to transact with them. And should they seek to enter the UK, they would be turned back,” she said.
Truss to visit Moscow in next fortnight
Liz Truss is to visit Moscow in the next fortnight in an effort to pursue diplomacy as well as threats of sanctions against the Kremlin.
“We are combining dialogues with deterrents,” she says.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss making statement to MPs on Ukraine
The UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, is making a statement to MPs now on the Ukraine crisis.
She said: “Moscow’s malign intent is clear. They have massed over 100,00 troops on UIkrain’es frontier. Russian forces are continuing to arrive in Belarus.
“It is only eight years since Russia illegally annexed Crimea… so we know the danger is real. They have been pursuing a campaign of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilising the country.”
