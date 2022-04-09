✕ Close Putin spokesperson claims Bucha atrocities were staged

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said everyone behind Friday’s attack on Kramatorsk train station will be held accountable.

“This is another war crime of Russia, for which everyone involved will be held accountable,” he said. “We expect a firm, global response to this war crime.”

Meanwhile, the death toll of the airstrikes on the railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine has hit 52, including five children, according to the region’s governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

In total, 98 people – 36 men, 16 children, and four women – were taken to hospital, he said, after the attack on the station that has been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova described the attack as a “crime against humanity”, while the Kremlin claimed that the casualties were a “huge tragedy” for Russia.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin’s two daughters are among the 217 individuals that the European Union today agreed to impose sanctions on, while Russia’s assault on Ukraine continued for the 45th day.