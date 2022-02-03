Ukraine-Russia news – live: PM tells Putin invasion would be ‘miscalculation’ as RAF intercepts aircraft
Ukraine announced that it will increase troop numbers by 100,000
Boris Johnson has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that a further incursion into Ukraine would be a “tragic miscalculation” as they finally held their delayed call.
The prime minister expressed his “deep concern” about Russia massing an estimated 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border when they spoke on Wednesday afternoon.
It comes as Typhoon jets were scrambled on Wednesday to intercept four Russian military aircraft approaching the UK.
The jets, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, were joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
An RAF spokesperson said “four Russian Bear aircraft” were “intercepted and escorted”. At no point did they enter UK airspace.
Meanwhile, the United States is deploying 3,000 troops to Europe within “days” to bolster the Nato alliance and deter Russian aggression, according to media reports.
An anonymous US administration official told the Associated Press that around 2,000 troops were being sent to Poland and Germany this week, and roughly 1,000 Germany-based soldiers will be moved to Romania. The Wall Street Journal said troops were going to Germany, Poland and Romania.
Red Cross warns of dire conditions in east Ukraine amid Russia tensions
Hundreds of thousands of people in eastern Ukraine are living in dire conditions, with poor access to basic services and under constant threat from shelling and landmines, the Red Cross has warned, amid escalating tensions between Kiev and Moscow.
With countries heavily focused just now on the massing of Russian troops along Ukraine’s borders, there is a serious risk of them ignoring the ongoing plight of people stuck since 2014 in the crossfire between Kiev’s forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, it said.
Low-level hostilities persist despite frequent ceasefires, sometimes resulting in civilian injuries or damage to essential infrastructure such as water pumping stations, said a senior official of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Red Cross warns of dire conditions in east Ukraine amid Russia tensions
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians lack access to basic services and face threat of attacks
US moves more troops to Europe as Russian lawmaker calls deployment ‘an absolutely destructive step’
In case you missed it
President Joe Biden has reportedly directed Defence Department officials to deploy 2,000 UStroops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina to positions in Poland and Germany, and to reposition a 1,000-person brigade quartered in Germany to Romania.
The troop movements – first reported by The Wall Street Journal – are meant to bolster Nato’s eastern flank and deter a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.
Last week, Mr Biden also gave roughly 8,500 soldiers orders to make ready for possibly deployment to reinforce Nato allies.
US moves more troops to Europe as Russian lawmaker calls deployment ‘destructive’
President Joe Biden is reportedly ordering 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg to Poland and Germany and redeploying 1,000 more from Germany to Romania
Tory MP warns against Army Reserve cuts amid Ukraine crisis
A Conservative MP has warned against cuts to the Army Reserve at a time when reservists are central to the “darkening military picture in Ukraine“.
Richard Bacon told the Commons he is worried about a gap between the “laudable” aims of ministers and what is actually planned for the Reserve.
The MP for South Norfolk said: “I’m concerned that there is a yawning gap opening up, a gap between the laudable ambitions of ministers in the Ministry of Defence, and what is actually proposed for the Reserve.
“Ironically, this debate takes place at a time when large numbers of reservists on both sides are central to the darkening military picture in Ukraine.”
Mr Bacon said he is concerned that at a time when the regular Army is reduced, again, “it seems extraordinary that we are cutting the Army Reserve, too”, adding: “Could my honourable friend confirm that the Ministry of Defence plans to cut the establishment of the Army Reserve from 30,100 trained and a further 3,000 on Phase One training to 27,100 trained with a further 3,000 on Phase One training? A cut of around 10%?”
Intervening during the debate, Conservative former minister Mark Francois said that given there are 125,000 Russian troops in Ukraine, “we should never under any circumstances take our reserves for granted”.
NATO Secretary-General welcomes US troop deployment to eastern Europe
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed the US decision to deploy additional forces to Germany, Poland and Romania amid heightened tensions with Russia about Mocow’s military build-up on Ukraine‘s borders.
“This is a powerful signal of U.S. commitment, and comes on top of other recent U.S. contributions to our shared security. including 8,500 troops at high readiness for the NATO Response Force, and the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group under NATO command in the Mediterranean,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.
“Our deployments are defensive and proportional, and send the clear message that NATO will do whatever is necessary to protect and defend all Allies,” he added.
Johnson warns Putin any Ukraine invasion would be ‘tragic miscalculation’ amid increased tensions
Boris Johnson has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin any invasion of Ukraine would be a “tragic miscalculation”, amid heightened tensions between Moscow and London.
In a call with Mr Putin — delayed due to the prime minister’s domestic troubles — No 10 said Mr Johnson expressed his “deep concern” over “hostile activity” against Ukraine, with as many as 100,000 Russian troops estimated to be amassing on the country’s border.
It came just hours after Royal Air Force typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to intercept “unidentified aircraft” — later identified as four Russian Bear planes — approaching a UK “area of interest”, according to an RAF spokesperson.
Ashley Cowburn reports.
Johnson warns Putin any invasion of Ukraine would be ‘tragic miscalculation’
Delayed call came hours after Royal Air Force jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft
Macron set to discuss Ukraine crisis with Biden
Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he will discuss the Ukraine crisis with US President Joe Biden over the phone in the coming hours, adding the priority was to find a way for the crisis to de-escalate.
The French President made the comments as he arrived for an informal meeting of EU interior ministers in Tourcoing in northern France.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies