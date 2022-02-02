✕ Close Johnson urges Russia to ‘step back’ from Ukraine invasion during Kiev address

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a “political disaster, a humanitarian disaster and a military disaster”.

In a press conference held in Kyiv today, Mr Johnson added the UK will impose sanctions the “moment the first Russian toecap” breaches the border with the eastern European country.

“We have the sanctions ready,” he added in his opening statement alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Following the conference, a joint statement issued by the two leaders declared Britain stands “shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.”

“The Prime Minister emphasised the United Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine‘s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders,” it adds.

“The United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, which threatens regional peace and security and undermines the global order. The two leaders emphasised that it is the right of every Ukrainian to determine their own future.

“The leaders warned that any further Russian incursion in Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake and have a stark humanitarian cost.”