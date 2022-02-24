Ukraine’s president has warned that ten of thousands of people could be killed as he vowed to repel any Russian invasion.

In speech delivered in the early hours of Thursday morning, Volodymyr Zelensky insisted that the people of Ukraine wanted peace.

Yet, he said if Russia were to push ahead with an invasion, his country and his people would defend themselves.

“The Ukrainian people want peace,” said Mr Zelensky, speaking in Kiev.

“The government in Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything it can to build it.”

He added: “But if we are attacked, if someone attempts to take away our land, our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves.”

The speech came as fears grew that Russia was set to invade Ukraine, perhaps as early as Thursday, despite Moscow’s denials that it has any plan to do so.

On Monday, Russia formally recognised two break-away pro-Russian entities that had been de facto under the control of Moscow since the war of 2014. Mr Putin has also vowed to send in “peacekeeping forces”, something that has caused deep consternation in the west of Ukraine.

In an apparent reference to Mr Putin’s move to sanction the deployment of the Russian military to “maintain peace” in eastern Ukraine, Mr Zelensky warned that “this step could mark the start of a big war on the European continent”.

“Any provocation, any spark could trigger a blaze that will destroy everything,” he said.

He challenged the Russian propaganda claims, saying that “you are told that this blaze will bring freedom to the people of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are free”.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian legislators approved a decree that imposed a nationwide state of emergency for 30 days starting on Thursday. The measure allowed the authorities to declare curfews and restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organisations “in the interests of national security and public order”.

The action reflected increasing concern among Ukrainian authorities after weeks of trying to project calm. The Foreign Ministry advised against travel to Russia and recommended that any Ukrainians who are there leave immediately.

In a speech late on Monday night, Mr Putin told his nation, and the world he believed Ukraine was an integral part of Russia.

“Ukraine is an inalienable part of our own history, culture and spiritual space,” Mr Putin said.

“These are our comrades, those dearest to us – not only colleagues, friends and people who once served together, but also relatives, people bound by blood, by family ties.”

More follows….