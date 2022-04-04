Ukraine news - live: Outrage over ‘despicable’ Bucha killings as Zelensky addresses Grammy Awards
Russia has refused to accept responsibility for atrocities in Bucha
Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards late on Sunday, asking attendees to “fill the silence” in war-torn Ukraine with their music and “tell our story”.
The president said in his pre-recorded video address that Ukrainian musicians wear “body armour instead of tuxedos” and sing to the wounded in hospitals.
“The war. What’s more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” he said.
“Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence,” the president said.
Meanwhile, Russia has refused to accept responsibility for atrocities in Bucha after journalists visiting the city documented bodies in the streets and mass graves, describing these as “false accusations”.
Prosecutors in Ukraine investigating potential Russian war crimes have discovered 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv, prosecutor general Iryna Venedyktova said on Sunday, adding that 140 of them had been examined.
The aftermath of attacks in Ukraine are out in the open for people to see. Among the burned-out cars, there are also charred human remains on the roads regained by the Ukrainians outside Kyiv, in Bucha, Irpin and elsewhere.
Harrowing visuals from the besieged Mariupol show the sandpits in the kindergarten playgrounds of Mariupol which have now turned to mass graves because soft soil is quicker to dig when burying corpses under relentless shelling.
And with every retreat of Russian troops from Ukraine, there is ample evidence of apparent war crimes.
The lesson in this conflict, as with others in the past, is that indiscriminate bombing tends to build resistance.
Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech at Grammys: Full text
Ukraine’s war-time president Volodymyr Zelensky has made a special cameo at the 64th Grammy Awards, where he called upon the world’s musicians to “tell our story” in a powerful speech.
In a message pre-recorded 48 hours before the awards ceremony, Mr Zelensky said that Ukrainian musicians wear “body armour instead of tuxedos” and sing to the wounded in hospitals.
Black smoke rises after Russian missiles strike fuel depots in Odesa - watch
Ukraine gains access to parts of Chernihiv region
Ukrainian troops have wrested back control of some towns in the Chernihiv region, allowing for delivery of humanitarian aid, officials from the country’s military said on Sunday.
The road running between Chernihiv and the capital Kyiv is reopen to some traffic starting today, reported news agency RBK Ukraina.
The city had been cut off from receiving shipments of food and essential supplies for weeks after Russian troops attacked it.
Relentless shelling has destroyed 70 per cent of the city, its mayor said.
Reports of barbarity from Bucha are ‘false accusations’, says Russia
Reports of Russian atrocities in Bucha are “false accusations”, Russia’s ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said a day after visuals from the Ukrainian city in Kyiv oblast showed corpses in the street.
Mr Antonov said that Ukraine launched artillery fire on Bucha in the last few days following the withdrawal of Russian forces, reported Russia’s state-run news agency TASS.
Journalists who have visited Bucha since the Russian withdrawal have questioned this narrative, saying the bodies appear to have been there for some time.
Zelensky at Grammy Awards: ‘Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos’
Making a surprise guest appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Grammy attendees to “fill the silence” with their music and “tell our story”.
“The war. What’s more opposite to music. The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” he said in a virtual message.
“Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence.
“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them but the music will break through anyway.”
Mr Zelensky’s speech was recorded 48 hours prior to the event in a bunker in Kyiv and served as an introduction to John Legend’s live performance.
Polish PM calls for tough response to civilian deaths in Ukraine
The European Union must impose harsher sanctions on Russia and supply Ukraine with more arms, Poland’s prime minister said on Sunday, as he called for an international tribunal to investigate killings in the town of Bucha.
Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a “massacre” in Bucha and Western leaders reacted with outrage to images of bodies strewn across the streets of the town. Russia denies Ukraine’s accusation.
“The crimes Russia has committed on close to 300 inhabitants of Bucha and other towns outside Kyiv must be called acts of genocide and be dealt with as such,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.
“Everyone responsible - directly or indirectly- must be severely punished by an international tribunal.”
Reuters
Pope’s tribute to journalists killed in Ukraine: ‘Fallen in service for the common good’
Expressing his condolences and paying tribute to the journalists killed in the Ukraine war, Pope Francis said he hoped God would reward them for serving the common good, “whatever side they were from”.
“I would like to express my condolences for your fallen colleagues, whatever side they were from,” the pope said.
“Your job is a job for the common good. They have fallen in service of the common good of information. Let’s not forget that they were courageous. I pray for them, I pray that the Lord rewards their work,” he said.
A total of six journalists have been killed in the war in Ukraine so far, after Russian forces invaded the European country in late February.
Two Russian soldiers killed and 28 seriously ill ‘after being given poisoned food by Ukrainian civilians’
Two Russian soldiers have died and 28 are seriously ill after being given poisoned pastries by Ukrainian civilians, Ukraine’s intelligence agency has claimed.
The troops from Russia’s 3rd Motor Rifle Division died immediately after eating the food in Izium, Kharkiv, the country’s Main Directorate of Intelligence announced in a Facebook post on Saturday.
A further 28 soldiers are in intensive care following the poisoning, while about 500 more are in hospital suffering from heavy alcohol poisoning, according to the post.
Trump: ‘I knew Putin very well - that’s a good thing not a bad thing’ - watch
