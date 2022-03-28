Ukraine news - live: Zelensky ‘prepared to discuss neutral status’, as Oscars hold moment of silence over war
Putin trying to ‘create a North and South Korea in Ukraine’ – Kyiv official says
Vladimir Putin’s regime is trying to “create a North and South Korea in Ukraine” after failing to takeover the whole country, the head of the Ukrainian millitary intelligence said.
Kyrylo Budanov said Russia was preparing to seize the eastern part of Ukraine after Moscow officials hinted they would focus on “liberating” the Donbas region, where separatists have been fighting the Kyiv government for the past eight years.
Volodymyr Zelensky called for compromise over the Donbas as in-person peace talks were set to resume on Monday in Turkey.
The Ukrainian president said he was prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia but it would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum.
“Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it. This is the most important point,” Mr Zelensky said to Russian journalists in a video call.
Russia trying to take control of key roads, says Ukraine
Russian troops are attempting to breach the Ukrainian defence from the northwest and east of the country to capture key roads and settlements, Ukraine’s defence ministry officials said.
They added that the situation on the ground in the war-hit country is under control and has not changed significantly.
“The grouping of forces and means of defence of the city of Kyiv is deterring the enemy, which is trying to break through the defence from the northwest and east in order to take control of key roads and settlements,” the officials said in a daily update.
Russian forces' positions largely unchanged, claims UK intelligence
The latest update on Ukraine from British intelligence has said that there has been no significant change in the positions of Russia’s forces in the past 24 hours.
“Ongoing logistical shortages have been compounded by a continued lack of momentum and morale amongst the Russian military, and aggressive fighting by the Ukrainians,” the British defence ministry said in the latest update.
It added that Russia has gained most ground in the southern part of the country around Mariupol “where heavy fighting continues as Russia attempts to capture the port”.
Boris Johnson helping Ukraine more thanks to British public pressure, Zelensky says
Boris Johnson is “helping more” than other leaders as Ukraine fights against Russian invasion, president Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that it is due to the pressure from the British people.
“The leaders of countries react according to how their constituents act. In this case, Johnson is an example,” Mr Zelensky said.
Mr Zelensky said France was being more hesitant in sending weapons “because they are afraid of Russia”, in an interview in Kyiv.
Nearly 30,000 Ukrainian refugees in France, says minister
Close to 30,000 of the millions of refugees who fled the war in Ukraine have reached France, housing minister Emmanuelle Wargon said.
“Our goal is to be able to accommodate around 100,000 as quickly as possible,” Mr Wargon said, adding that France is preparing to receive and house more refugees.
He added that about half of the refugees are passing through France to Spain and Portugal.
Russian forces near Chernobyl could pose new radiation threat - official
Russian troops in Ukraine have been accused of “irresponsible and unprofessional” actions around the Chernobyl power station that could trigger the release of radiation affecting much of Europe.
The Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that Russian forces were “militarising” the exclusion zone around the power plant site.
“In the context of nuclear safety, the irresponsible and unprofessional actions of Russian servicemen present a very serious threat not only to Ukraine but to hundreds of millions of Europeans,” the deputy prime minister said.
“We therefore demand that the UN Security Council adopt immediate measures to demilitarise the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl station as well as dispatching a special mission to eliminate the risks of any repeat of the Chernobyl accident resulting from the actions of Russian occupying forces,” she said.
The deputy prime minister said that Russian troops were transporting large amounts of old and badly maintained artillery, stoking concerns of damaging the containment vessel around the nuclear power plant’s fourth reactor — a sensitive zone.
Silence at the Oscars for 30 seconds over war in Ukraine
Movie stars and celebrities marked their show of support for Ukraine at the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday as they paid tributes and lauded the strength of Ukrainians caught amid the war.
A large video screen shadowing the stage displayed a tribute and a plea as the 30-second moment of silence began.
“We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders,” read the screen.
“While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services. Resources are scarce and we — collectively as a global community —can do more.”
The awards also had a tribute from Ukrainian-origin Mila Kunis who displayed her support for the country seconds after she took the stage and said that the “recent globals have left many of us feeling gutted”.
“Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience,” the actor said.
She added: “One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”
Ms Kunis has been actively voicing her support and concern for Ukraine since the war began and has also collected funds to aid AirBnbs in the besieged country.
Russia wants to split Ukraine into two, just like North and South Korea, senior military intelligence officials in Kyiv said on Sunday, and vowed “total” guerrilla warfare to prevent any carve-up of the country (David Harding writes).
The warnings came just as the leader of a separatist region in eastern Ukraine says he wants to hold a referendum on joining Russia.
Leonid Pasechnik, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, said it could hold a vote “in the nearest time”, asking voters whether they agree in making the region part of Russia.
Russia has supported the separatist rebels in Luhansk and the neighbouring Donetsk regions since an insurgency erupted there in 2014, shortly after Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.
And just before the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Moscow recognised their independence.
Biden says he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia
Joe Biden said on Sunday that he was not calling for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”
“No,” Biden said as he left a church service in Washington when asked by a reporter whether he was calling for regime change in the country.
The White House quickly rowed back from the president’s seemingly insurgent tone after his speech in Warsaw on Saturday.
This did not protect the president from criticism on Capitol Hill for his unscripted remark. Senator James Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, dryly noted on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, “Please, Mr President, stay on script.” Senator Rob Portman, Republican, Ohio, told NBC’s Meet the Press that Mr Biden‘s final comment “plays into the hands of the Russian propagandists and plays into the hands of Vladimir Putin.”
Turkey’s Erdogan urges ceasefire in call with Putin
Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on Sunday that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions were needed following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, his office said in a statement.
“Erdogan noted the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region,” his office said.
It added they agreed the next round of peace committee talks between Ukraine and Russia would be held in Istanbul.
Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s foreign minister who held a call with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday, said Turkey was aware of the trust and responsibility when it comes to the planned Ukraine-Russia meetings in Turkey.
“We hope that the meetings will result in a permanent ceasefire and lead to peace,” Mr Cavusoglu said on Twitter.
Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said the next round of face to face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey from Monday to Wednesday.
