Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators fell victim to symptoms of suspected poisoning following a meeting in Kyiv earlier in March, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The sanctioned Russian oligarch and at least two senior members of Ukraine’s delegation developed symptoms, including red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources familiar with the matter said.

Elsewhere, the mayor of Irpin, a besieged town on the outskirts of Kyiv, declared on Monday that Ukrainian forces had taken back full control after weeks of heavy fighting.

Irpin has been one of the main combat hotspots following Russia’s invasion on 24 February, and was prized by the Kremlin’s troops for its position close to the capital.

“We have good news today, Irpin has been liberated,” the mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, said in a video post on Telegram. “We understand that there will be more attacks on our town and we will defend it courageously.”