Ukraine news - live: Roman Abramovich suffers suspected poisoning, reports claim as Irpin liberated
At least two senior members of Ukraine’s delegation also developed symptoms
Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators fell victim to symptoms of suspected poisoning following a meeting in Kyiv earlier in March, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The sanctioned Russian oligarch and at least two senior members of Ukraine’s delegation developed symptoms, including red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources familiar with the matter said.
Elsewhere, the mayor of Irpin, a besieged town on the outskirts of Kyiv, declared on Monday that Ukrainian forces had taken back full control after weeks of heavy fighting.
Irpin has been one of the main combat hotspots following Russia’s invasion on 24 February, and was prized by the Kremlin’s troops for its position close to the capital.
“We have good news today, Irpin has been liberated,” the mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, said in a video post on Telegram. “We understand that there will be more attacks on our town and we will defend it courageously.”
More than 100 deaths recorded in Kyiv, city administration claims
Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko today claimed that Ukraine’s capital has suffered more than 100 deaths since Russia launched its invasion on 24 February.
Addressing city councillors of Florence, which is twinned with Kyiv, Mr Klitschko said more than 20 corpses could not be identified and four of the victims were children, while another 16 injured children are in hospital.
Breaking: Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators ‘victims of suspected poisoning’
Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv at the start of March, according a report in the Wall Street Journal.
The Russian oligarch and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian delegation developed symptoms that included red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources familiar with the matter said.
More to follow from Kieran Guilbert here:
Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators ‘victims of suspected poisoning’
Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv at the start of March, according a report in the Wall Street Journal.
Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning, reports claim
Reports suggest that the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich fell victim to suspected poisoning along with Ukraine peace negotiators earlier in March.
More follows
Mariupol death toll nearly tops 5,000
Almost 5,000 people have been killed in Mariupol since Putin’s forces laid siege to it, a spokesperson for the city mayor said today.
They quoted data from the mayor’s office that said about 90 per cent of buildings in Mariupol had been damaged and about 40 per cent had been destroyed.
Kyiv urges countries to rename Russian embassy addresses ‘Ukraine Street'
Kyiv has urged its allies around the world to change the road name where Russian embassies and consulates are located to “Ukraine Street” as a show of support for the besieged nation.
The campaign contains petitions to rename streets with the embassies and consulates in 53 cities in 34 countries worldwide.
That includes a call to rename part of the Kensington Palace Gardens in London to Ukraine Street.
“The UK has a great track record in solidarity with what is right. In the 1980s Glasgow’s St George’s Place was renamed Nelson Mandela Place due to its position as the home of the Apartheid South African consulate. Let’s do it again for Ukraine!” the petition states.
“We call for global solidarity and address officials, mayors, activists to initiate and support the renaming of the streets with Russian Embassies and consulates into Ukraine Streets all over the world!”
Russia not seeking change of government in Ukraine, says Security Council chief
A change in government in Ukraine is not Moscow’s goal, the Interfax news agency cited Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev as saying on Monday.
Mr Patrushev said Western suggestions that this was Russia’s aim were inaccurate, Interfax reported.
With Russia’s invasion faltering, in recent days it has scaled back its publicly declared mission in the country. Last week Moscow said it had concluded the first part of its war and would now focus on the conflict in the east of the country.
Duma considers bill to recognise all those who speak Russian as ‘compatriots’
Russia’s parliament is to consider a bill that would recognise all those who speak Russian as “compatriots”.
Sergej Sumlenny, an expert on eastern Europe, said on Twitter the term compatriot was “Russian wording for ‘a Russian citizen living abroad’” and claimed the bill “creates a legal basis for a military intervention into almost any country”.
The draft bill presented to the State Duma also proposes to clarify the list of “peoples historically living in Russia”, which is designed to include Belarusian and Ukrainian people living in the country.
Irpin mayor claims town now fully liberated
The mayor of Irpin, a town close to Kyiv which has seen some of the heaviest fighting of the war, has claimed it is now fully liberated after Ukrainian forces pushed back invading Russian troops.
In a video shared on Telegram, Oleksandr Markushyn claimed Ukrainian soldiers had not fully retaken the town.
“We have good news today – Irpin has been liberated,” he said. “We understand that there will be more attacks on our town and we will defend it courageously.”
Germany warns it may prosecute those using pro-Russia ‘Z’
People who use the “Z” symbol to show support for Russia’s attack on Ukraine may be liable for prosecution under new measures being considered by German authorities.
Russian troops in Ukraine have painted the letter Z on the side of vehicles and it has been adopted by some in Russia as a symbol of support for the Kremlin’s invasion.
A spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said on Monday that security services are aware the symbol is also being used at rallies in Germany.
The spokesman, Marek Wede, said the “Russian attack on Ukraine is a crime and whoever publicly approves of this war can thereby become criminally liable”.
Carlsberg pulls out of Russia
Danish brewery group Carlsberg says it has decided to pull out of Russia, saying it’s “the right thing to do in the current environment”.
The announcement came hours after its competitor, Dutch brewing giant Heineken, said it was doing the same.
The Copenhagen-based Carlsberg said Monday it “will have no presence in Russia.” Its business in Russia will no longer be included in the Danish brewer’s revenue and operating profit, and the business “will be treated as an asset held for sale until completion of the disposal”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies