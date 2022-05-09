Ukraine war– live: Putin ‘hijacking history’ as he blames West for conflict
Russia marks 77th anniversary of victory over Nazis with military parade at Red Square
Vladimir Putin and his “utterly complicit” generals are “hijacking” the memory of Russian troops who helped defeat the Nazis in the Second World War, the UK has said.
The suggestion came in response to a speech by Mr Putin on Monday at a military parade in Moscow to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany. In his remarks, the Russian president sought to cast his invasion of Ukraine in a positive light, suggesting the Kremlin’s troops were “defending the motherland”.
However, the UK defence secretary Ben Wallace denied this, saying Russian generals were only “inflicting needless suffering in the service of lowly gangsterism”.
Mr Putin was also spouting “fairytale claims” when he falsely alleged that Nato had been preparing to attack Russian territory, Mr Wallace added.
The British defence secretary’s comments follow reports that 60 people died after Russia bombed a school in the eastern Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka.
European Council president visits Odesa
Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, has met the Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal in the Black Sea port of Odesa.
They reportedly had to take cover after the city was hit by four Russian missiles.
Here’s an update from the Kyiv Independent:
Hundreds of cats and dogs killed in attacks on Ukrainian animal shelter
Hundreds of animals were killed in a series of Russian attacks on animal shelters near Kyiv,The Independent has learned.
Elena Artykhovych, a volunteer at the ‘Best Friends’ animal shelter near Makariv in the Kyiv Oblast, said the first attack took place on 1 March, just under a week into the Russian invasion.
“It was an air raid, our manager heard a sharp sound of a plane... then she heard a terrible explosion,” she told The Independent.
Liam James reports:
Exclusive: ‘Ghost dom’ tax loophole hampering efforts to stop sanctioned Russian money flowing into UK
British sanctions against Russian money are struggling due to a tax loophole, The Independent can reveal.
The provision – dubbed ‘ghost dom’ – enables someone to claim both non-domicile status and that they have no UK income. It also allows them not to submit a tax return, even if they live in Britain full time.
Investigators at the National Crime Agency’s Kleptocracy Cell say the loophole is thwarting their efforts to target high-profile Russians linked to the Kremlin over its war in Ukraine.
Anna Isaac has this exclusive:
Russia mothers express fear of sons being sent to Ukraine
Not everyone at Victory Day parades in Russia is singing from the Kremlin’s hymn sheet.
Earlier, Vladimir Putin compared Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine to the Soviet troops who helped to beat the Nazis in 1945. The comparison was widely ridiculed outside of Russia, with many saying it had now become a fascist country itself.
Olga, a Russian woman who attended a Victory Day march in St Petersburg , told Reuters that she and other mothers were concerned about the war in Ukraine.
“I have a son, who is now finishing his master’s, I’m really worried about him. Really. I know many mothers whose sons are now of conscription age. Those mothers do not know what to do with themselves...They’re trying to find any way to save their children from going to this war.”
On Monday, Russian satellite television menus were hacked, with messages telling viewers: “You have the blood of thousands of Ukrainians and hundreds of dead children on your hands”, “The TV and the authorities are lying. No to war.”
US ambassador to the UN says Russia has ‘nothing to celebrate’ on Victory Day
The US ambassador to the UN has said Russia has nothing to celebrate at this year’s Victory Day.
Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said: “They have nothing to celebrate tomorrow. They have not succeeded in defeating the Ukrainians. They’ve not succeeded in dividing the world, or dividing Nato, and they have only succeeded in isolating themselves internationally and becoming a pariah state around the globe.”
“So what they’re celebrating tomorrow is their own lack of success.”
Ukraine calls for UN human rights session on mass casualties in Mariupol
Ukraine has urged the UN human rights council to convene a special session on Russian atrocities in places such as Mariupol.
“The current situation requires the urgent attention of the Council in view of the recent reports of war crimes and large-scale violations in the town of Bucha and other liberated areas of the country and ongoing reports of mass casualties in the city of Mariupol,” Kyiv said in a letter to the body, which was signed by 55 other countries.
Despite evidence to the contrary, Russia continues to deny that its troops have targeted civilians.
Macron says it could take ‘several decades’ for Ukraine to join EU
French president Emmanuel Macron would likely take “several decades” for Ukraine to join the EU.
He made the remark during an event in Strasbourg, in which he expressed support for a new form of “political European community”, which would allow countries outside the bloc to share in “European core values”.
“Even if we grant it candidate status tomorrow, we all know perfectly well that the process to allow it to join would take several years indeed, probably several decades,” he said.
Russian ambassador attacked and drenched with red paint by Polish protesters
As I mentioned earlier, anti-war protesters drenched the Russian ambassador to Poland with blood-red paint earlier today.
Here’s my colleague Emily Atksinson with more details:
Putin could resort to ramping up ‘brutality’ to win war - UK
Vladimir Putin could still use “brutality” to win the war in Ukraine after having failed with its “battle-winning components” of technology, leadership and intelligence – said UK defence secretary Ben Wallace.
Speaking at the Defence of Europe conference at King’s College London (KCL), Mr Wallace said: “There is one component he still has in his back pocket, which we should really worry about, which is brutality.”
He continued: “If you win your war by killing, murdering, raping, bombing civilian territories, breaching all human rights, all Geneva Conventions, corruption, and that becomes the battle-winning component, the message that sends around the world to other adversaries around the world is incredibly dangerous.
“That you don’t need to have all the best kit or the best training or appropriate rule of law, you just need to be able to be more brutal than the other person and more prepared to destroy everything in your path.”
UK ambassador to Ukraine hugged at supermarket
The British ambassador to Ukraine has said she was hugged in a supermarket by a Ukrainian man who wished to express his gratitude for the UK’s support for his country.
Melinda Simmons described the experience in a tweet this morning, not long after the British embassy reopened in Kyiv.
“I popped out for milk, went to pay for it and got a huge spontaneous hug from the man at the checkout,” she wrote.
“’Thank you for all the UK has done,’ he said. I said, ‘thank you for all Ukraine is doing’. The queue of people behind me were dabbing their eyes. Buying milk will never be the same again.”
Read the full story by Rory Sullivan here
