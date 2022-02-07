Ukraine news – latest: Macron flies to Moscow for urgent Putin talks as US warns Russia ‘70% ready to invade’
Emmanuel Macron has flown to Moscow and Kiev in an attempt to dial down the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
He will meet for talks with Vladimir Putin, and is expected to seek commitments from his Russian counterpart that he will not invade Ukraine.
It comes after satellite images by private US company Maxar Technologies show military deployment at the Belarus border with Ukraine – ahead of joint drills by Moscow and Minsk to take place between 10 and 20 February.
US officials have claimed that Russia has assembled 70 per cent of the military power it needs for an invasion and could launch one within days.
Russian officials have roundly rejected the claims. A senior Russian diplomat described the latest US warnings as highly unlikely.
Mr Macron’s trip to the east comes three months before he faces an election in April.
Sources close to him said one of his goals in Moscow was to buy time to preserve his chances of re-election.
He has spoken to UK PM Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden before his trip.
Watch live as US troops arrive in Poland amid Ukraine tension
The plane carrying the armed forced landed on Sunday, as Washington DC reinforces its NATO allies in Poland amid the Russian millitary's build-up on Ukraine's border.On Wednesday, (2 February) US President Joe Biden ordered a whopping 3,000 additional troops to both Poland and to Romania.As a result, around 1,700 American soldiers were set to deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.
Russia links US nuclear arms talks to security demands - report
The fate of discussions between Russia and the US on nuclear arms controls will largely depend on how negotiations on Moscow’s security demands progress, a senior Russian diplomat has reportedly said.
Russia wants assurances that Kiev will not be allowed to join the Nato military bloc.
Washington has so far refused to provide such guarantees.
Vladimir Yermakov, head of nuclear non-proliferation and controls at Russia’s foreign ministry, told the RIA news agency that the discussions on Ukraine and Nato have been prioritised over strategic arms controls talks.
He added that no meetings on strategic arms controls have been agreed, but that to hold them depends on whether Russia’s concerns about Ukraine and Nato are resolved.
Macron heads to Moscow for urgent talks with Putin
Emmanuel Macron flew to Moscow and Kiev today in an attempt to dial down the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
He will meet for talks with Vladimir Putin in the Russian capital.
The French president’s trip comes three months before he faces an election.
Two sources close to Mr Macron said one of his goals in Moscow was to buy time and freeze the situation until afer the April elections.
He has consulted extensively with other leaders ahead of his trip, including UK PM Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden.
Ukrainian forces conduct live urban warfare drills in Chernobyl city
Amid rising tensions of a Russian invasion, Ukrainian troops staged urban combat exercises in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone on Friday.
Soldiers dressed in white camouflage gear held drills on the empty streets of Pripyat as they practiced live-fire training in the area empty since residents were evacuated following the nuclear reactor disaster in 1986.
During the dril, emergency service workers staged evacuations - a speaker on a drone telling residents to clear out -and fought fires caused by fighting.
The drill comes as Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks amid increasing disagreements between Russia and Nato over both side’s tactics.
Israel’s Bennett speaks to Biden on Ukraine, Russia
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday he spoke with US President Joe Biden on a host of issues including Ukraine, Russia as well as ways to halt Iran’s nuclear programme.
Mr Bennett said that the two leaders discussed the Russia-Ukraine tensions.
He added that he had congratulated Biden on the US raid that led to the death of the leader of the Islamic State’s Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi.
He also thanked Mr Biden for his support towards Israel and invited him to visit this year.
Australia urges its citizens to leave Ukraine
Australian prime minister Scott Morrison Scott has urged Australians still in Ukraine to leave now as Russian troops continue to mass at the border with Ukraine.
“We hold out real concerns about where this will ultimately lead to,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Monday.
The Australian government in recent weeks has sought to contact all Australians in Ukraine, many of them dual citizens, and urged them to leave.
“We reinforce that message. The travel advisories are very clear,” Mr Morrison said.
“The vast majority of those Australians who live in Ukraine, their lives are in the Ukraine. Many of them have dual citizenships. Their families are there or in neighbouring countries, particularly in Poland.”
“They’ll be looking to their own arrangements, as we understand it.”
Mr Morrison added that, “any breach of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty is not a mark of peace; it is a mark of those who would seek to take sovereignty from others for whom it should reside with.”
US intelligence assessments ‘scaremongering’, Russian official says
First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy has hit out at US military assessments on the impact of any potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Madness and scaremongering continues..what if we would say that US could seize London in a week and cause 300K civilian deaths?” he said in a tweet.
“All this based on our intelligence sources that we won’t disclose. Would it feel right for Americans and Britts?It’s as wrong for Russians and Ukrainians,” the ambassador tweeted.
His tweet came in response to a story that had cited recent assessments by the Biden administration that as many as 50,000 civilians would be killed and 5 million displaced in the event of a large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Biden, Macron phone call to discuss Ukraine
Amid heightened tensions, US president Joe Biden spoke to French president Emmanuel Macron over the phone on Sunday.
In a press release, the White House said, “The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, and affirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
“They agreed their teams will remain in touch and continue consulting with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine,” the statement added.
This is the second conversation between the two leaders in a week over Ukraine.
Prior to this the two last spoke on Wednesday.
Satellite images show troops buildup at Ukraine Belarus border
Satellite images by a private US company show details of military deployment at the Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of joint drills by Moscow and Minsk, reported Reuters.
The joint drill between Russia and Belarus called Union Resolve 2022 will be held between 10 to 20 February.
The satellite images from US-based Maxar Technologies showed that military units armed with missiles, multiple rocket launchers and attack aircrafts had been deployed to Belarus at three locations close to the border with Ukraine.
15 Su-25 ground attack aircrafts and S-400 air defense system at Luninets airfield, as well as SS26 Iskander missiles and multiple rocket launchers near Yelsk-have also been identified through satellite images.
Maxar Technologies said that the satellite images had been collected within 50 km from the Ukrainian border. Last week Nato said that Russia’s deployment in the area is its largest since the cold war.
