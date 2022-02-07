✕ Close Watch live as US troops arrive in Poland amid Ukraine tension

Emmanuel Macron has flown to Moscow and Kiev in an attempt to dial down the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

He will meet for talks with Vladimir Putin, and is expected to seek commitments from his Russian counterpart that he will not invade Ukraine.

It comes after satellite images by private US company Maxar Technologies show military deployment at the Belarus border with Ukraine – ahead of joint drills by Moscow and Minsk to take place between 10 and 20 February.

US officials have claimed that Russia has assembled 70 per cent of the military power it needs for an invasion and could launch one within days.

Russian officials have roundly rejected the claims. A senior Russian diplomat described the latest US warnings as highly unlikely.

Mr Macron’s trip to the east comes three months before he faces an election in April.

Sources close to him said one of his goals in Moscow was to buy time to preserve his chances of re-election.

He has spoken to UK PM Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden before his trip.