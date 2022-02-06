Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘70 per cent ready’ to invade this month, say US officials as tensions rise
Russia is almost ready to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US officials claimed today.
Russia has assembled 70 per cent of the military power it needs for an invasion that could be launched within days, they added.
The officials said Russia is preparing to move heavy-duty equipment to the border with east Ukraine.
Jake Sullivan, US president Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, said that the US and Nato are preparing for Russia invading Ukraine at any moment.
He told NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd: “We’re in the window where something could happen that is a military escalation and invasion of Ukraine can happen at any time.
“We believe that the Russians have put in place the capabilities to mount a significant military operation into Ukraine and we have been working hard to prepare a response.
“... We are ready, our allies are ready and we're trying to help the Ukrainian people get ready as well.”
The US officials said their information came from confidential intelligence reports.
Russian officials have roundly rejected the claims, while a senior Russian diplomat characterised the latest US warnings as alarmist and highly unlikely.
Liz Truss set to visit Moscow next week
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow next week in a bid to calm tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
European leaders are also preparing to travel to both Moscow and Kyiv amid fears Russia may launch an invasion.
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Moscow on Monday and Kyiv on Tuesday, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv on February 14 and Moscow on February 15.
Ex-oligarch: Weapons for Ukraine ‘more important than restricting Russian assets’
A former oligarch has said bolstering Ukraine’s defences is the most important way to show solidarity with Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression on the border.
Exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky said the UK providing weapons and training to Ukrainian forces “shows to Putin that the war won’t be such an easy ride.”
Speaking on Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News, Mr Khodorkovsky was asked whether putting more pressure on the assets of allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the UK would deter Moscow from launching an invasion in Ukraine.
Weapons for Ukraine ‘more important than restricting Russian assets’
Former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky made the intervention as Labour called on the Government to tackle ‘dirty money’.
