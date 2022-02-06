Russian president Vladimir Putin (Sputnik)

Russia is almost ready to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US officials claimed today.

Russia has assembled 70 per cent of the military power it needs for an invasion that could be launched within days, they added.

The officials said Russia is preparing to move heavy-duty equipment to the border with east Ukraine.

Jake Sullivan, US president Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor, said that the US and Nato are preparing for Russia invading Ukraine at any moment.

He told NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd: “We’re in the window where something could happen that is a military escalation and invasion of Ukraine can happen at any time.

“We believe that the Russians have put in place the capabilities to mount a significant military operation into Ukraine and we have been working hard to prepare a response.

“... We are ready, our allies are ready and we're trying to help the Ukrainian people get ready as well.”

The US officials said their information came from confidential intelligence reports.

Russian officials have roundly rejected the claims, while a senior Russian diplomat characterised the latest US warnings as alarmist and highly unlikely.