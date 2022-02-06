Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘70 per cent ready’ to invade this month, say US officials as tensions rise
Russia is almost ready to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US officials claimed today.
They said Russia has assembled 70 per cent of the military power it needs for an invasion and could launch one within days.
Russia is reported to have more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, but denies planning an attack.
The US officials did not provide any evidence for their assessment, saying the information came from confidential intelligence reports.
They said Russia is preparing to move heavy-duty equipment to the border with eastern Ukraine.
Jake Sullivan, president Joe Biden’s national security advisor, said the US and Nato are preparing for an invasion at any moment.
He told NBC: “We’re in the window where something could happen that is a military escalation and invasion of Ukraine can happen at any time.
“We believe that the Russians have put in place the capabilities to mount a significant military operation into Ukraine and we have been working hard to prepare a response.”
Russian officials have roundly rejected the claims, while a senior Russian diplomat characterised the latest US warnings as alarmist and highly unlikely.
US: Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline ‘will not move forward' if Russia invades Ukraine
The Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline “will not move forward” if Russia invades Ukraine, US president Joe Biden’s national security advisor said today.
Construction of the pipeline is complete, but gas is not yet flowing.
Nord Stream 2 will allow Russia to pump an estimated additional 55 billion cubic metres of gas to Germany each year, doubling its present capacity.
You can read about how it plays into the mounting tensions on the Ukraine border below.
‘Madness and scaremongering continues’: Russia denies US claims
Russia has repeatedly denied it is planning an invasion, with officials saying the latest US warnings are alarmist.
“Madness and scaremongering continues,” Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.
“What if we would say that US could seize London in a week and cause 300K civilian deaths? All this based on our intelligence sources that we won’t disclose.
“Would it feel right for Americans and [Brits]? It’s as wrong for Russians and Ukrainians.”
Alex Woodward has the full story here.
Labour attacks ‘cosy’ ties between conservative party and Russian-linked donors
Labour has called for the conservative party to pay back money from Russian donors and tackle “dirty money” in Britain.
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the Tories had received around £5 million from Russian-linked donors.
“The cosy links between the conservative party and Russian-linked donors raise serious questions about our national security at a time when tensions with Russia are on the rise,” he said.
“While Boris Johnson tries to talk tough with Vladimir Putin, his own party has been raking in millions from donors with links to Russia and in some cases reported links to Mr Putin himself.
“The Pandora Papers revealed the scale of the secret offshore wealth held by some of those donors, while others have spoken on the record about the Ukraine crisis in the past.”
A conservative party spokesman said: “The conservative party only accepts donations from permissible sources, namely individuals registered on the UK’s electoral roll or UK registered companies. Donations are transparently declared to the Electoral Commission and openly published by them.”
German leader’s stance on Russia looms over first visit to US
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Washington this week hoping to reassure the president his country stands alongside the US and Nato in opposing any Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The Biden administration is deploying 3,000 US troops to Germany, Poland and Romania, increasing its presence in the region amid rising tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border.
Mr Scholz has said that Moscow would pay a “high price” in the event of an attack, but his government’s refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, bolster its troop presence in eastern Europe or spell out which sanctions it would support against Russia puts him at odds with the US.
Russia has denied it is planning an attack.
You can read the full story here.
Hundreds of US troops land in Poland
Hundreds of US airborne infantry troops have landed in Poland today.
The Biden administration is deploying 3,000 US troops to Germany, Poland and Romania, increasing its presence in the region amid rising tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border.
The troops are set to strengthen Nato’s eastern flank.
Alex Woodward has the full story below.
Liz Truss set to visit Moscow next week
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow next week in a bid to calm tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
European leaders are also preparing to travel to both Moscow and Kyiv amid fears Russia may launch an invasion.
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Moscow on Monday and Kyiv on Tuesday, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv on February 14 and Moscow on February 15.
Ex-oligarch: Weapons for Ukraine ‘more important than restricting Russian assets’
A former oligarch has said bolstering Ukraine’s defences is the most important way to show solidarity with Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression on the border.
Exiled Russian businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky said the UK providing weapons and training to Ukrainian forces “shows to Putin that the war won’t be such an easy ride.”
Speaking on Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News, Mr Khodorkovsky was asked whether putting more pressure on the assets of allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the UK would deter Moscow from launching an invasion in Ukraine.
You can read the full story below.
