Russian president Vladimir Putin (Sputnik)

Russia is almost ready to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US officials claimed today.

They said Russia has assembled 70 per cent of the military power it needs for an invasion and could launch one within days.

Russia is reported to have more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, but denies planning an attack.

The US officials did not provide any evidence for their assessment, saying the information came from confidential intelligence reports.

They said Russia is preparing to move heavy-duty equipment to the border with eastern Ukraine.

Jake Sullivan, president Joe Biden’s national security advisor, said the US and Nato are preparing for an invasion at any moment.

He told NBC: “We’re in the window where something could happen that is a military escalation and invasion of Ukraine can happen at any time.

“We believe that the Russians have put in place the capabilities to mount a significant military operation into Ukraine and we have been working hard to prepare a response.”

Russian officials have roundly rejected the claims, while a senior Russian diplomat characterised the latest US warnings as alarmist and highly unlikely.