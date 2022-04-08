Ukraine news - live: Zelensky says Borodyanka atrocities worse than Bucha as more sanctions slapped on Russia
‘We have significant losses of troops and it’s a huge tragedy for us,’ Kremlin’s spokesman said
The situation in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka is “significantly more dreadful” than in nearby Bucha, Volodymyr Zelensky warned.
The Ukrainian president’s comments came after Western nations condemned the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha as war crimes.
Last week, video and images emerged of a massacre in Bucha after Russian forces withdrew from the city. The atrocities reportedly involved torture, mutilation and beheadings. According to the city’s mayor, more than 300 civilians had been found dead.
Moscow denies targeting civilians and says images of bodies in Bucha were staged to justify the West’s plans for more sanctions.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov – in an interview with Sky News – denied that Russia was responsible for war crimes.
He rejected suggestions that Vladimir Putin would appear in a war crimes court, saying: “We don’t see any possibility for that, we don’t consider it to be realistic.” But, he admitted that the “significant losses of troops” is a “huge tragedy for us.”
Bucha killings - Russian media releases drone footage confirming deaths
Debunking the Kremlin’s claims on Bucha killings, Russia media outlet Meduza released a drone video confirming civilian casualties in the Ukrainian city outside Kyiv during Russian occupation.
The drone footage was found from the metadata from 23 March to 30 March as it showed the exact dead bodies from the attacks last week.
“We can say with a high degree of certainty that dozens of civilians were killed in Bucha while the city was under the control of the Russian army, Russian law enforcement, and Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agents,” the report read.
The footahe was found from Russian nationalist Sergei “Botsman” Korotkikh, whose group is fighting on the side of Ukraine and who claims his fighters were regularly filming Russian positions in the area.
According to the report, the situation in which the civilians were killed varied.
“Some were shot on sight when the Russian military saw them approaching Russian convoys. Others were executed after being detained by Russian forces. The specific circumstances of a significant portion of the killings cannot yet be determined (for example, in cases where bodies were burned),” the report by Meduza added.
Germany ‘intercepts Russian radio messages discussing Bucha killings’
German intelligence agency has claimed that it has intercepted radio messages between Russian military personnel discussing the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
The findings by the BND agency were presented to the country’s parliament on Wednesday, according to the news magazine Der Spiegel, which it claims include communications corresponding to known deaths.
Vladimir Putin’s troops have been accused of large-scale atrocities in Bucha following their withdrawal from the country’s north last week.
Sumy free of Russian forces - Official
Ukrainian city Sumy has been rid of Russian forces, confirmed oblast governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky on Facebook.
The governor said that the region is clear of Russia’s forces, but that explosions may still be heard as rescue service workers dispose of ammunition left by the Russian military, reported The Kyiv Independent.
Mr Zhyvytsky added that the area is still unsafe and drivers should not drive on the sides of roads or back roads through forests.
Fox News reporter who survived in Ukraine says ‘pretty damn lucky’ to be alive
A Fox News correspondent severely injured in Ukraine during an attack said that he felt “pretty damn lucky” to have survived the assault.
“To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here - and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!” the state department correspondent Benjamin Hall said.
Mr Hall was in a vehicle with Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova last month when it came under heavy fire near Kyiv.
In the attack, Zakrzewski, 55, and Kuvshynova, 24, were killed.
Mr Hall shared a photo of himself in a Twitter post where he is seen on a stretcher, wearing an eye patch.
Russian state, military greatest threat on planet, says Zelensky
Raking Bucha and Borodyanka on Thursday, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s poor record in human rights is a threat to security and freedom on the planet.
“Russia has had nothing to do with the concept of human rights for a long time already. Maybe someday that will change. But so far, the Russian state and the Russian military are the greatest threat on the planet to freedom, to human security, to the concept of human rights as such,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added: “After Bucha, this is already obvious. And the work on dismantling the debris in Borodyanka has begun. It's much worse there.”
Zelensky says bolder sanctions against Russia needed
Volodymyr Zelensky has once again pushed for bolder sanctions against Russia stating that the current economic restrictions are not enought to stop the war.
"There are certain results already. First of all they are manifested in the current against the Russian federation. But that's the thing - the results are still "certain". Not yet the ones needed to stop Russia. To stop the war,” the Ukrainian president said.
Refering to discussions in media around why sanctions are important, Mr Zelensky said, "...as if they are convincing themselves that they have introduced the right things, that there are enough restrictions.”
“But if the sanctions really worked one hundred percent, they would not have to explain in such detail why they are important. Therefore, I emphasize once again: more sanctions are needed. Even bolder sanctions are needed,” Mr Zelensky said.
UK PM and German Chancellor to hold talks on reducing dependence on Russian gas
Boris Johnson is set to meet the German Chancellor and discuss how to help European countries wean themselves off Russian gas following the attack on Ukraine.
The Prime Minister will host Olaf Scholz at Downing Street on Friday, with a press conference planned for the afternoon.
Mr Johnson is expected to offer assistance to Berlin, which is still heavily reliant on Russian gas, to reduce its dependence on Moscow’s energy exports in a bid to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds.
PM and German Chancellor to hold talks on reducing dependence on Russian gas
The meeting comes amid criticism of Berlin’s response to the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia’s shipbuilding, mining sanctioned
The Biden administration has levied sanctions against Russia’s military shipbuilding and diamond mining companies in a fresh round of restrictions, officials said on Thursday.
This includes United Shipbuilding Corporation, which along with its subsidiaries and board members, has been blacklisted and Alrosa — the world’s largest diamond mining company, the US treasury department said.
Alrosa accounts for nearly 90 per cent of Russia’s diamond mining capacity and diamonds account for Russia’s top 10 non-energy exports by value.
With the fresh sanctions, both the companies will now not be able to access the US financial system as punitive measure from Washington against Moscow for invading Ukraine.
UN Human Rights Council suspending Russia ‘meaningful’ - Biden
Joe Biden welcomed the United Nations General Assembly voting for the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
The US president accused Russia of “committing war crimes” since invading Ukraine on 24 February.
It comes after Russia – in response to the suspension – decided to give up its membership, and blasted the vote as illegal and politically motivated.
Mr Biden said: “This is a meaningful step by the international community further demonstrating how [Vladimir] Putin’s war has made Russia an international pariah.
“The United States worked closely with our Allies and partners around the world to drive this vote because Russia is committing gross and systemic violations of human rights. Russian forces are committing war crimes. Russia has no place on the Human Rights Council.”
Mr Biden added: “The images we are seeing out of Bucha and other areas of Ukraine as Russian troops withdraw are horrifying.
“The signs of people being raped, tortured, executed—in some cases having their bodies desecrated—are an outrage to our common humanity. Russia’s lies are no match for the undeniable evidence of what is happening in Ukraine.”
