✕ Close Putin spokesperson claims Bucha atrocities were staged

The situation in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka is “significantly more dreadful” than in nearby Bucha, Volodymyr Zelensky warned.

The Ukrainian president’s comments came after Western nations condemned the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha as war crimes.

Last week, video and images emerged of a massacre in Bucha after Russian forces withdrew from the city. The atrocities reportedly involved torture, mutilation and beheadings. According to the city’s mayor, more than 300 civilians had been found dead.

Moscow denies targeting civilians and says images of bodies in Bucha were staged to justify the West’s plans for more sanctions.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov – in an interview with Sky News – denied that Russia was responsible for war crimes.

He rejected suggestions that Vladimir Putin would appear in a war crimes court, saying: “We don’t see any possibility for that, we don’t consider it to be realistic.” But, he admitted that the “significant losses of troops” is a “huge tragedy for us.”