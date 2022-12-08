✕ Close Heavy smoke billows from Russia's Kursk Airfield after drone attack

Vladimir Putin has said the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine is growing – but insists Russia will not be the one to strike first.

“We haven’t gone mad, we realise what nuclear weapons are”, Mr Putin said in a televised meeting of the Human Rights Council yesterday.

“We have these means in more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country… but we aren’t about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor,” the Russian president, who invaded Ukraine in February and called it a “special military operation”, said.

The Russian president had placed the Kremlin’s strategic nuclear forces on high alert during the initial stages of the invasion of Ukraine.

His comments on Wednesday came as heavy fighting has battered Ukraine’s this week, with the fierce battle expected to last much of winter in the war-hit country.

“The ruscists are razing Donbas to the ground. They say war is peace, and destruction is liberation,” said the Ukrainian defence ministry early today, sharing photos from Bakhmut where buildings have been charred by bombing.