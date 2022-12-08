Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1670471630

Ukraine news – live: Putin warns risk of nuclear war ‘growing’ but says won’t strike first

‘We haven’t gone mad,’ says Russian president

Arpan Rai
Thursday 08 December 2022 03:53
Comments
Heavy smoke billows from Russia's Kursk Airfield after drone attack

Vladimir Putin has said the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine is growing – but insists Russia will not be the one to strike first.

“We haven’t gone mad, we realise what nuclear weapons are”, Mr Putin said in a televised meeting of the Human Rights Council yesterday.

“We have these means in more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country… but we aren’t about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor,” the Russian president, who invaded Ukraine in February and called it a “special military operation”, said.

The Russian president had placed the Kremlin’s strategic nuclear forces on high alert during the initial stages of the invasion of Ukraine.

His comments on Wednesday came as heavy fighting has battered Ukraine’s this week, with the fierce battle expected to last much of winter in the war-hit country.

“The ruscists are razing Donbas to the ground. They say war is peace, and destruction is liberation,” said the Ukrainian defence ministry early today, sharing photos from Bakhmut where buildings have been charred by bombing.

Recommended

1670471630

Putin says won’t run around world brandishing nuclear weapon like a razor

Vladimir Putin has said Russians would “defend ourselves with all the means at our disposal” but does not mean that they will strike first with nuclear weapons.

He made the comments during a televised meeting of Russia’s Human Rights Council yesterday.

“We haven’t gone mad, we realise what nuclear weapons are”, Mr Putin stated. “We have these means in more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country… but we aren’t about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor.

“Such a threat is growing, it would be wrong to hide it”, he continued, adding that “we do not have nuclear weapons, including tactical ones, on the territory of other countries, but the Americans do – in Turkey, and in a number of other European countries.”

Putin warns risk of nuclear war ‘growing’ but insists Russia won’t strike first

Russian president said “we realise what nuclear weapons are”, in address to Human Rights Council

Arpan Rai8 December 2022 03:53
1670469606

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 8 December.

Arpan Rai8 December 2022 03:20

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in