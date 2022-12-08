Vladimir Putin has said the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine is growing – but insists Russia will not be the one to strike first.
“We haven’t gone mad, we realise what nuclear weapons are”, Mr Putin said in a televised meeting of the Human Rights Council yesterday.
“We have these means in more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country… but we aren’t about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor,” the Russian president, who invaded Ukraine in February and called it a “special military operation”, said.
The Russian president had placed the Kremlin’s strategic nuclear forces on high alert during the initial stages of the invasion of Ukraine.
His comments on Wednesday came as heavy fighting has battered Ukraine’s this week, with the fierce battle expected to last much of winter in the war-hit country.
“The ruscists are razing Donbas to the ground. They say war is peace, and destruction is liberation,” said the Ukrainian defence ministry early today, sharing photos from Bakhmut where buildings have been charred by bombing.
Vladimir Putin has said Russians would “defend ourselves with all the means at our disposal” but does not mean that they will strike first with nuclear weapons.
He made the comments during a televised meeting of Russia’s Human Rights Council yesterday.
“We haven’t gone mad, we realise what nuclear weapons are”, Mr Putin stated. “We have these means in more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country… but we aren’t about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor.
“Such a threat is growing, it would be wrong to hide it”, he continued, adding that “we do not have nuclear weapons, including tactical ones, on the territory of other countries, but the Americans do – in Turkey, and in a number of other European countries.”
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 8 December.
