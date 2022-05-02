Ukraine news - live: UN conducting ‘safe passage operation’ at Mariupol steelworks
Volodymyr Zelensky claims Russia’s generals expect to lose thousands of soldiers in weeks to come
In a long-awaited humanitarian mission, the United Nations is conducting a “safe passage operation” for civilians near the steelworks serving as the last-remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol.
Up to 1,000 civilians are thought to have been stuck underneath the Azovstal plant with minimal supplies alongside hundreds of fighters – some said to be suffering with festering wounds – after Vladimir Putin told Russian troops to blockade the area last week “so that a fly can’t get through”.
The first groups of civilians, totalling around 50 people so far, reportedly including children, were photographed by a Reuters journalist arriving to the relative safety of a temporary accommodation centre in the nearby Donetsk village of Bezimenne on Sunday.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to indicate he would meet with an initial group of 100 evacuees in the town of Zaporizhzhia on Monday.
Four civilians dead in Donetsk region, says governor
Four civilians have been killed and another 11 people have been injured by Russian shelling in Donetsk, a Ukrainian regional governor has said.
Reuters adds:The deaths and seven of the injuries were in the northern city of Lyman, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram post. One person also died in the city of Bakhmut from injuries received in the Luhansk region, he said.
In the same post, Kyrylenko said that it was impossible to determine the number of victims in the bombed-out port city of Mariupol and the town of Volnovakha, which is controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists.
Here are some images of the partial evacuation of civilians out of the Azostal steel plant in Mariupol on Sunday:
Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is 'realistic'
Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of Russian crude oil imports by late summer.
Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said Sunday that Europe’s largest economy has reduced the share of Russian energy imports to 12% for oil, 8% for coal and 35% for natural gas. Germany has been under strong pressure from Ukraine and other nations in Europe to cut energy imports from Russia that are worth billions of euros, which help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s war chest.
“All these steps that we are taking require an enormous joint effort from all actors and they also mean costs that are felt by both the economy and consumers,” Habeck said in a statement. “But they are necessary if we no longer want to be blackmailed by Russia.”
Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is 'realistic'
Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of crude oil imports from Russia by late summer
Russia ‘waging war of extermination’, Zelensky insists
President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of waging “a war of extermination,” saying Russian shelling had hit food, grain and fertilizer warehouses, and residential neighborhoods in the Kharkiv, Donbas and other regions.
He said: “What could be Russia‘s strategic success in this war? Honestly, I do not know. The ruined lives of people and the burned or stolen property will give nothing to Russia.”
Watch: Nancy Pelosi meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv
Zelensky calls US visit 'powerful' signal
President Volodymyr Zelensky has described his meeting with US house speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv as a powerful signal of support in a difficult time.
Speaking during his nightly address on Sunday night, Zelensky said Ukrainians “are grateful to all partners who send such important and powerful signals of support by visiting our capital at such a difficult time.”
Evacuation under way for civilians trapped at Mariupol steelworks, UN says
The UN has said it is attempting to evacuate civilians holed up in the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
The organisation’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) confirmed on Sunday that the “safe passage operation” had begun on Friday, with a team arriving in the beleaguered port city on Saturday.
An OCHA spokesperson added that further details could not be given, as doing so could jeopardise the safety of evacuees and of its own personnel.
My colleague Rory Sullivan has more:
Evacuation under way for civilians trapped at Mariupol steelworks, UN says
UN organisation’s ‘safe passage operation’ began on Friday
Finland to apply for Nato membership ‘quite surely’, says Sweden’s foreign minister
Sweden’s foreign minister has claimed that Finland will almost certainly apply for Nato membership in the wake of Russia’s fierce military operations in Ukraine.
Anne Linde told the Swedish broadcaster SVT: “We know more or less that they (Finland) will apply for Nato membership. And that changes the whole balance... If one of our countries join, we know that tensions would increase.”
Asked whether she thinks Finland will join the military alliance, Linde said: “I think you can say that quite surely.”
Lavrov says Victory Day not a relevant date for Ukraine operations
Russia’s upcoming Victory Day - a parade in celebration of the end of World War II - will have no bearing on the invasion of Ukraine, Sergei Lavrov has said.
In seeking “payback” for Moscow’s losses, it was reported earlier this week that top army officials were imploring president Vladimir Putin to replace his “special military operation” tagline with a cry of all-out war - which would permit the Kremlin to drum up the mass-mobilisation of its population.
UK Defence secretary Ben Wallace lent his voice to warnings that the parade on 9 May could be used to declare war.
But, speaking Russian through an Italian interpreter today, the Russian foreign minister said: “Our soldiers won’t base their actions on a specific date.
“We’ll commemorate our victory in a solemn manner but the timing and speed of what is happening in Ukraine will hinge on the need to minimise risks for civilians and Russian solders.”
Russia has never halted efforts to avoid nuclear war, says Lavrov
Russia’s foreign minister has insisted that Western media “misrepresents” Moscow’s threats and that the country is committed to working to prevent a nuclear war ever happening.
Sergei Lavrov said: “Russia has never interrupted efforts to reach agreements that guarantee that a nuclear war never develops.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies