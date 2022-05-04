✕ Close Humanitarian corridor 'working for first time' says Volodymyr Zelensky

Russian forces have started to storm the steel plant harbouring the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, its Ukrainian defenders have claimed.

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment holed up under the Azovstal steel plant confirmed that Russian forces had started to resume their assault on Tuesday, with hundreds of civilians still claimed to be trapped underground despite a UN-brokered evacuation.

The rescue effort over the weekend saw more than 100 people, including children and the elderly, evacuated to Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia, many of them having been underground for months.

Meanwhile, Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kyiv by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.

The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.

Odesa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.