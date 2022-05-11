✕ Close Russia's most-advanced £4 million tank destroyed by Ukraine

Russia is about two weeks behind schedule in its invasion of Ukraine’s Donbas region and the south of the country, a senior US defence official said on Tuesday.

At the end of April, a US defence official said Russia was only “several days” behind schedule. But on Tuesday an official said: “We would assess that he’s easily two weeks or even maybe more behind ... where he thought he wanted to be in the Donbas and in the south”.

On the south coast on Tuesday, Russia fired three hypersonic missiles at Odesa as part of a barrage on the major Black Sea port city, according to the Centre for Defence Strategies, a Ukrainian think tank tracking the war.

One person was killed and five were hurt in the barrage, which hit a shopping centre and a warehouse on Monday. The centre identified the weapons used as Kinzhal, or “Dagger”, hypersonic air-to-surface missiles.

Earlier, Mr Putin was reported to have lost his 40 colonel of the war so far.