Ukraine news – live: Zelensky to address Hague on Russian ‘war criminals’
Zelensky says world democracies willing to hold every Russian ‘terrorist’ responsible for crimes against Ukrainians
Volodymyr Zelensky said he will address The Hague today and talk about the prosecution of Russian war criminals.
“I am preparing to address the participants of the forum in The Hague in the Netherlands, which will be held tomorrow and dedicated to the prosecution of Russian war criminals,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
World democracies, Mr Zelensky said, are willing to do everything necessary to make every Russian “terrorist” responsible for crimes against Ukrainians.
“We must coordinate our efforts in such a way that all the guilty receive fair sentences” as there will be a tribunal, he added.
Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova tweeted saying “the world is united with Ukraine to find effective means to bring Russia to justice for the atrocities its forces commit on our land”.
Meanwhile, in a reprieve for the global food crisis, Turkey announced a deal with Ukraine, Russia and the UN aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia, raising prospects for an end to a standoff that has put millions at risk of starvation.
Eight killed in Vinnytsia strike, officials say
At least eight have been killed in a Russian missile strike on the city of Vinnytsia, according to the Ukrainian president’s office.
Governments meeting International Criminal Court chief prosecutor today
Government officials from dozens of nations are meeting in the Netherlands today to discuss with the International Criminal Court‘s chief prosecutor how best to coordinate efforts to bring perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine to justice.
Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes
Ministers from dozens of nations are meeting in the Netherlands to discuss with the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor how best to coordinate efforts to bring to justice perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine
Strikes in Russian-held area in Ukraine
Ukrainian forces hit two military checkpoints and a landing pad in the second strike this week on a Russian-held area in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.
The new attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region killed 13 “occupiers”, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa regional administration, quoted the Operational Command South as saying. He cited no evidence for the death toll.
Ukraine‘s military said on Tuesday that an attack by its forces on Nova Kakhovka had killed 52 people. The town’s Russia-installed authorities said at least seven people were killed in that attack, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.
EU says it will not recognise Russian passports issued to Ukrainians
The European Union said it will not recognise the Russian passports issued to Ukrainian citizens.
It also condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision earlier this week to fast-track citizenship procedures for Ukrainians.
Josep Borrell – the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy – reportedly said: “The new Russian legislation now simplifying the procedure for all Ukrainians to obtain Russian citizenship is yet another flagrant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, linked to Russia’s illegal war.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the country’s allies in the West to “to react strongly to Putin’s passport fantasies.”
Water supply to Mariupol to resume in the latter half of July
Water supplies will reportedly resume over the coming weeks in the Russian-held Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
Russian state news agency TASS cited the Russian-designated mayor Konstantin Ivaschenko.
Ivaschenko, whose appointment to the post has not been recognised by Ukraine, said authorities plan to resume operation of the city’s passenger port that links to Russia’s Rostov-on-Don and Black Sea cities.
Russia has not achieved significant territorial advances in last 72 hours - British MoD
The Russian troops in Ukraine have not made any significant territorial advances over the last 72 hours and risk losing the momentum built up in the eastern part of the besieged country, the British defence ministry said in its latest intelligence update.
“…they have achieved no significant territorial advances over the last 72 hours and are in danger of losing any momentum built up following the capture of Lysychansk,” the ministry said on Thursday morning.
“In the Donbas, Russian forces continue to conduct artillery strikes across a broad front followed by, in some areas, probing assaults by small company and platoon-sized units,” the MoD said.
The British defence ministry also claimed that the Russian forces are saddled with archaic artillery in its war with Ukraine.
“The ageing vehicles, weapons, and Soviet-era tactics used by Russian forces do not lend themselves to quickly regaining or building momentum unless used in overwhelming mass – which Russia is currently unable to bring to bear,” the ministry said.
However, it warned that the prospects for wider talks to end the war in Ukraine remain low despite “talks between delegations from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN on grain exports and recent successfully negotiated prisoner exchanges”.
Making significant efforts to restore food supply to world market - Zelensky
Welcoming the unblocking of agricultural exports in Europe, Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United Nations and Turkey, which brokered the talks with Russia, for their help in making the first such attempt to resolve the ongoing food crisis.
“We are indeed making significant efforts to restore the supply of food to the world market. And I am grateful to the United Nations and Turkey for their respective efforts. The success of this story is needed not only by our state, but also, without exaggeration, by the whole world,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added: “If we manage to remove the Russian threat to navigation in the Black Sea, it will remove the severity of the world food crisis.”
“The Ukrainian delegation informed me that there is some progress. We will agree on the details with the UN Secretary General in the coming days,” the Ukrainian president said.
In the battle-hit places, Mr Zelensky said that debris clearance continued after the Russian attack on the city of Chasiv Yar.
“As of this time, the list of the dead includes 48 people, including one child. Unfortunately, the number of those rescued has not changed - 9 people. Rescuers will work on site until all debris is cleared,” he said.
“It was one of the most brutal Russian strikes during the entire war - so many victims... My condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims,” Mr Zelensky said.
IMF further downgrades global growth projections for 2022 and 2023
The International Monetary Fund has decided to further bring down the projections of global growth for 2022 and 2023 in the wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine and surging fuel prices, which has impacted the inflation globally in a domino-effect.
In a statement yesterday, the IMF’s head Kristalina Georgieva said: “The human tragedy of the war in Ukraine has worsened. So, too, has its economic impact especially through commodity price shocks that are slowing growth and exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis that affects hundreds of millions of people—and especially poor people who cannot afford to feed their families. And it’s only getting worse”.
Ms Georgieva added that the inflation is “higher than expected and has broadened beyond food and energy prices”.
“This has prompted major central banks to announce further monetary tightening—which is necessary but will weigh on the recovery. Continuing pandemic-related disruptions—especially in China—and renewed bottlenecks in global supply chains have hampered economic activity,” the statement read.
“As a result, recent indicators imply a weak second quarter—and we will be projecting a further downgrade to global growth for both 2022 and 2023 in our World Economic Outlook Update later this month,” it added.
The IMF has stated that the outlook remains “extremely uncertain”.
“Think of how further disruption in the natural gas supply to Europe could plunge many economies into recession and trigger a global energy crisis. This is just one of the factors that could worsen an already difficult situation,” the IMF head said.
It is going to be a tough 2022—and possibly an even tougher 2023, with increased risk of recession, the statement added.
Explosions heard in Ukrainian city near Black Sea
The Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was rocked by explosions early today, officials said.
The explosions were reported by Mykolaiv mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, who urged residents to stay in shelters, reported The Kyiv Independent.
