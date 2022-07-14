Zelensky to address Hague on Russian war criminals

✕ Close Extensive damage in Ukraine as Sloviansk hit by Russian shelling

Volodymyr Zelensky said he will address The Hague today and talk about the prosecution of Russian war criminals.

“I am preparing to address the participants of the forum in The Hague in the Netherlands, which will be held tomorrow and dedicated to the prosecution of Russian war criminals,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

World democracies, Mr Zelensky said, are willing to do everything necessary to make every Russian “terrorist” responsible for crimes against Ukrainians.

“We must coordinate our efforts in such a way that all the guilty receive fair sentences” as there will be a tribunal, he added.

Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova tweeted saying “the world is united with Ukraine to find effective means to bring Russia to justice for the atrocities its forces commit on our land”.

Meanwhile, in a reprieve for the global food crisis, Turkey announced a deal with Ukraine, Russia and the UN aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia, raising prospects for an end to a standoff that has put millions at risk of starvation.