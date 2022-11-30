Russian forces have up their attacks on the Ukraine war’s southern and eastern fronts, forcing Ukranians to flee for bomb shelters, as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation was only getting more difficult for his citizens.
Vladimir Putin’s forces rained artillery, mortar and tank fire in the eastern Donetsk last night, in a visible escalation of its offensive in the region which has witnessed fierce fighting this month.
"The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance" in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, and warned that the Russian forces are planning something in the south.
But he added that this year, Moscow will “lose a hundred thousand of its soldiers killed and only God knows how many mercenaries.”
This comes as British parliamentarians have been told it is their duty to “keep the world awake” to the horrors of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, during a visit by the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.
War escalates in Ukraine’s east, mortar and shells rained
Russian forces pounded Ukrainian targets with artillery, mortar and tank fire in the battered eastern region of Donetsk.
Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian military was also attacking in Luhansk in the east and Kharkiv in the northeast, an area Ukraine recaptured in September.
“The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance” in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv. And “they are planning something in the south,” the wartime president said said.
Ukraine regained control of Kherson in the south this month after Russian forces retreated. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the country’s allies to send aid for keeping Ukrainians safe and warm as Kyiv looks to endure the war in the winter campaign.
“We need air defence, IRIS, Hawks, Patriots, and we need transformers (for our energy needs),” he said on the sidelines of the Nato meeting, enumerating various Western air defence systems.
“In a nutshell: Patriots and transformers are what Ukraine needs the most,” he said.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Wednesday, 30 November.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies