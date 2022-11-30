✕ Close Ukraine's first lady asks UK to become 'leader' in fight for justice

Russian forces have up their attacks on the Ukraine war’s southern and eastern fronts, forcing Ukranians to flee for bomb shelters, as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation was only getting more difficult for his citizens.

Vladimir Putin’s forces rained artillery, mortar and tank fire in the eastern Donetsk last night, in a visible escalation of its offensive in the region which has witnessed fierce fighting this month.

"The situation at the front is difficult. Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance" in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, and warned that the Russian forces are planning something in the south.

But he added that this year, Moscow will “lose a hundred thousand of its soldiers killed and only God knows how many mercenaries.”

This comes as British parliamentarians have been told it is their duty to “keep the world awake” to the horrors of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, during a visit by the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.