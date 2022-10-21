Ukraine war - latest: Kakhovka dam at risk of ‘catastrophic’ attack, Zelensky warns
‘North Crimean canal will simply disappear’, Ukraine president says
Huge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile
Russia is planning to destroy a hydroelectric dam in Ukraine’s Kherson region, an act that would result in a “catastrophe on a grand scale”, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.
He claims Moscow has planted mines at the dam in the Russian-occupied region, which risks wiping out a 400km-long (250 miles) canal network.
“Russia is preparing [to attack] at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. According to our information, the aggregates and dam of the Kakhovka HPP were mined by Russian terrorists.
“If the dam is destroyed… the North Crimean canal will simply disappear.”
Earlier, Mr Putin was filmed firing a sniper rifle while on a visit to a training base for military reservists near Moscow.
The Russian president visited the base in Ryazan, southeast of capital Moscow on Thursday, in an appearance aimed at countering images posted by Russians posted on social media showing poorly equipped troops.
IMF concludes mission on Ukraine, urges authorities to avoid eroding tax revenues
An International Monetary Fund team held productive discussions with Ukrainian authorities in Vienna this week and will continue work in coming weeks on Ukraine's request for enhanced program monitoring, IMF mission chief Gavin Gray said on Friday.
Gray said IMF staff met with Ukrainian authorities, and discussed its findings with Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi.
He said Russia's invasion had caused tremendous human suffering and had a severe economic impact, with the fiscal deficit rising to unprecedented levels. But IMF officials were encouraging Ukraine to refrain from measures that erode tax revenues.
France's Macron to hold Moldova solidarity conference in Paris
France will invite the leader of Moldova to Paris in November to express France's solidarity for the country in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said at an EU meeting on Friday.
"In November, we will organise a conference of support for Moldova in Paris," Macron told reporters.
Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
Russia can access enough tankers to ship most of its oil beyond the reach of a new G7 price cap, industry players and a U.S. official told Reuters, underscoring the limits of the most ambitious plan yet to curb Moscow's wartime revenue.
The Group of Seven countries agreed last month to cap Russian oil sales at an enforced low price by 5 December but faced consternation from main players in the global oil industry who feared the move could paralyse the trade worldwide.
Months of discussions between the United States and those insurance, trading and shipping firms have mollified concerns on their exposure to sanctions but all parties now realize Russia can largely skirt the plan with their own ships and services.
Ukraine troop pile on pressure in Kherson
Ukrainian forces continue to pile pressure on Russian positions in occupied Kherson, targeting resupply routes across the Dnieper river as Kyiv inches closer to a full-scale assault to retake the strategic southern port city.
As many as 2,000 Russian draftees have poured into the Kherson region "to replenish losses and strengthen units on the front line", according to Ukrainian army officials.
The Antonivskyi Bridge, which is on a main route from Crimea to Russian-held territories in southern Ukraine, was struck late on Thursday, said Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's southern operational command - but only after the 10pm local curfew, to avoid civilian casualties.
‘No political wisdom’: Kremlin not confident about next British PM, whoever it might be
It is not just Britain that expects little from its third new Conservative prime minister this year, writes David Harding, our international editor.
Russia, which was far from complimentary about outgoing leader Liz Truss, said on Friday that it did not believe anyone who has a part in choosing the new leader will exercise “political wisdom”, and took a swipe at the fact that the British people are not allowed to have their say in deciding who ends up in Number 10.
Moscow also attacks the lack of an election to select new PM
West must warn Russia not to blow up dam, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the West to warn Russia not to blow up a huge dam that would flood a swath of southern Ukraine, as his forces prepare to push Moscow's troops from Kherson in one of the war's most important battles.
In a television address, Zelenskiy said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir that dominates much of southern Ukraine, and were planning to blow it up to cover their retreat.
"Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a new Russian terrorist attack. Destroying the dam would mean a large-scale disaster," he said.
Explainer: What is a kamikaze drone?
So-called “kamikaze drones” are believed to lie in the arsenals of both sides in Russia’s war on Ukraine, a conflict in which Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are playing a large role.
These drones are said by Kyiv to have been used in Russian attacks which killed 19 people last week, before a widespread and fatal assault on the Ukrainian capital and other cities on Monday sparked international condemnation
ICYMI: Putin’s vodka gift to Berlusconi breaks EU sanctions and causes row in Rome
A birthday present of 20 bottles of vodka from Vladimir Putin to Silvio Berlusconi breached European Union sanctions imposed after the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine – and has prompted fears about the make-up of Italy’s next government.
Zelensky warns Russia is planning ‘catastrophic’ attack on hydroelectric dam
Russia is planning to destroy a hydroelectric dam in Ukraine’s Kherson region, an act that would result in a “catastrophe on a grand scale”, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.
He claims Moscow has planted mines at the dam in the Russian-occupied region, which risks wiping out a 400km-long (250 miles) canal network.
Ukraine deletes ‘better call Boris’ tweet
Ukraine has deleted a tweet seemingly calling for Boris Johnson to return as UK prime minister.
An official Ukraine Twitter account posted "better call Boris" following the resignation of Liz Truss on Thursday.
It has since been removed.
Labour leader Keir Stamer said he was "rather surprised" by the tweet, which included a meme based on the Netflix show Better Call Saul, with a photo of Mr Johnson's face, amid speculation the former prime minister might attempt a political comeback.
