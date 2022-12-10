Ukraine-Russia news – live: US warns Iran is now Putin’s ‘top military backer’
Washington says Moscow is in turn offering Tehran ‘unprecedented’ military support
The US has warned a “full-fledged” defence partnership is emerging between Russia and Iran, suggesting that Tehran has become Moscow's "top military backer".
"Russia is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas like weapons development and training," US national security council spokesperson John Kirby said yesterday. He said Moscow was offering Tehran an "unprecedented level" of military and technical support.
Both the nations were considering setting up a drone assembly line in Russia for the ongoing war in Ukraine, Mr Kirby said, adding that Russia was training Iranian pilots on the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter.
Moscow has been accused of using Iranian "kamikaze" drones to launch a series of attacks on Ukraine in October.
"Russia's been using Iranian drones to strike energy infrastructure, depriving millions of Ukrainians of power, heat, critical services,” the spokesperson said.
“People in Ukraine today are actually dying as a result of Iran's actions."
Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin said Moscow could adopt what he described as a US concept of using preemptive military strikes amid rising tensions with Nato.
“We are just thinking about it. They weren’t shy to openly talk about it during the past years.”
Champagne-sipping Putin says ‘they started it’
Vladimir Putin has attempted to justify attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure by claiming Kyiv “started it” when the Crimea bridge was bombed.
Addressing a group of Russian servicemen as part of a lavish reception at the Kremlin, the Russian president said: “There is a lot of noise now about our strikes on the energy infrastructure [of Ukraine]. Yes, we are doing it.
“But who started it? Who struck the Crimean bridge?” he said, before taking a sip from a glass of champagne.
Emily Atkinson reports.
Champagne-sipping Putin says Ukraine ‘started it’ to justify energy strikes
Russian President says attacks began in retaliation to Ukraine’s alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge in October
