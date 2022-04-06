✕ Close Russia accuses Ukraine of staging civilian casualties in Kyiv

Boris Johnson has gone further in his condemnation of the Russian military’s alleged actions in Bucha, saying the murders of Ukrainian civilians are not “far short of genocide”.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, the UK prime minister said “it is no wonder people are responding in the way that they are” and that he was confident the “international community, Britain very much in the front rank, will be moving again in lockstep to impose more sanctions and more penalties on Vladimir Putin’s regime”.

His remarks come as Russian forces will likely launch a full-scale offensive in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region in “approximately a few days”, the region's governor has said.

Serhiy Haidai told Sky News that the scale of death and destruction in Luhansk could be worse than that seen in Mariupol, Bucha and Irpin.

Mr Haidai described “constant shelling” of the areas still held by Ukraine.

“We don't have a single hospital left that has not been shelled,” he added.