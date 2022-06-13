Ukraine news – live: Russia accused of repeated use of illegal cluster bombs
Hundreds of civilians killed in Kharkiv by indiscriminate Russian shelling, says Amnesty
Russia has been accused of repeatedly using illegal cluster bombs and unguided missiles in “shocking” attacks on Ukrainians, Amnesty International has found.
In a new report, Amnesty International said the Kremlin must be held accountable. The investigation found evidence of Russian forces repeatedly using 9N210/9N235 cluster munitions which are subject to international treaty bans because of their indiscriminate effects.
The report found that hundreds of civilians were killed in “relentless attacks” on residential neighbourhoods in the Ukrainian city Kharkiv.
“People have been killed in their homes and in the streets, in playgrounds and in cemeteries, while queueing for humanitarian aid, or shopping for food and medicine,” said Donatella Rovera, Amnesty International’s senior crisis response adviser.
Ms Rovera added: “The repeated use of widely-banned cluster munitions is shocking, and a further indication of utter disregard for civilian lives.”
It comes as president Zelensky said Ukrainian troops are “fighting for every metre” in the embattled eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.
Wikipedia fights Russian order to remove Ukraine war information
The Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, has filed an appeal against a Moscow court decision demanding that it remove information related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, arguing that people have a right to know the facts of the war.
A Moscow court fined the Wikimedia Foundation 5 million roubles ($88,000) for refusing to remove what it termed disinformation from Russian-language Wikipedia articles on the war including “The Russian Invasion of Ukraine,” “War Crimes during the Russian Invasion of Ukraine” and “Massacre in Bucha”.
“This decision implies that well-sourced, verified knowledge on Wikipedia that is inconsistent with Russian government accounts constitutes disinformation,” Stephen LaPorte, Associate General Counsel at the Wikimedia Foundation, said in a statement.
Wikipedia, which says it offers “the second draft of history”, is one of the few remaining major fact-checked Russian-language sources of information for Russians after a crackdown on media in Moscow.
Lithuania seeks to decouple from Russian power grid a year early
Lithuania seeks to decouple from the Russian power grid in 2024, a year ahead of schedule, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday.
“Let's not leave any opportunities for the aggressor to use energy as a tool of political manipulation”, Mr Nauseda was quoted as saying in a statement released after his meeting with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson in Vilnius.
“The fastest possible coupling to the European electricity grid would increase the energy security of the Baltic States and the European Union as a whole,” Mr Nauseda added.
ICYMI: McDonald’s replacement opens in Russia under new name
More than a dozen fast food restaurants which were once McDonald’s have reopened in Russia with new branding.
The fast food giant halted its operations in the country in March following the invasion of Ukraine and decided to pull out all together soon after.
All 850 stores were sold to Russian businessman Alexander Govor - who already operated 25 restaurants in the country - under the condition the McDonald’s name, branding and famous ‘golden arches’ were not used.
Under the new name Vkusno-i Tochka (Tasty and that’s it), the first 15 of the revamped restaurants opened their doors to crowds of people across Moscow on Sunday.
Three killed in artillery attack on Donetsk market
At least three people including a child were killed and four injured on Monday by Ukrainian artillery at a market in the Russian-backed separatist Ukrainian region of Donetsk, the province's news agency said.
The Donetsk News Agency showed pictures of burning stalls at the central Maisky market and at least one body on the ground. The news agency said 155-mm caliber Nato-standard artillery munitions hit parts of the region on Monday.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.
President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that the main immediate reason for what he casts as a “special military operation” was to protect the Russian-speakers of Donbas from persecution and attack by Ukraine.
Ukraine and its Western backers say Russia is waging an unprovoked war against a sovereign state which is fighting for its existence. Kyiv says Russia's claim of persecution of Russian-speakers is a baseless pretext for the invasion.
Moroccan sentenced to death in Donetsk has Ukrainian nationality, father says
The father of a Moroccan man sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on mercenary charges said his son should be treated as a prisoner of war as he is a Ukrainian national who handed himself in voluntarily.
Morocco-born Brahim Saadoun and Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were found guilty of mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order" of the DPR, Russian media said last week.
The three men were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia and Russian-backed forces.
The Moroccan fighter received Ukrainian nationality in 2020 after undergoing a year of military training as a requirement to access aerospace technology studies at a university in Kyiv, his father Tahar Saadoun said in an email to Reuters.
He handed himself in “voluntarily” and should be treated as a “prisoner of war”, the father said.
The sentence will be appealed, he said.
“We as a family suffer from the absence of contact with the lawyer to exchange legal information and this adds to our ordeal,” he said.
Both sides using heavier weapons in war in Ukraine, says Finnish president
Finnish president Sauli Niinisto said on Monday both sides in the war in Ukraine were using heavier weapons, including in Russia's case thermobaric bombs.
“We are supporting Ukraine with increasingly heavy weaponry. And on the other hand Russia has also begun to use very powerful weapons, thermobaric bombs that are in fact weapons of mass destruction,” Mr Niinisto said during security policy talks at his summer residence in Naantali, Finland.
Ukraine and Nato countries have also accused Russia of using thermobaric bombs, which are also known as vacuum bombs and are much more devastating than conventional explosives.
ICYMI: Russia has committed war crimes in Kharkiv through indiscriminate shelling, claims Amnesty
Russia’s indiscriminate shelling of civilian infrastructure - including children’s playgrounds - in the city of Kharkiv is a war crime, Amnesty International has claimed.
Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have died and scores of others have been maimed in Russian attacks on Kharkiv, the organisation said.
Located close to the border with Russia, the northeast Ukrainian city, which was home to 1.5 million people before Vladimir Putin launched his invasion, has been widely hit by banned cluster munitions and unguided rockets in violation of humanitarian law, according to the new research.
Rory Sullivan reports.
Russia has committed war crimes in Kharkiv, claims Amnesty
The Kremlin is accused of an ‘utter disregard for civilian lives’
India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil
India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow despite strong pressure from the US not to increase their purchases, as the European Union and other allies cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine.
Such sales are boosting Russian export revenues at a time when Washington and allies are trying to limit financial flows supporting Moscow's war effort.
India, an oil-hungry country of 1.4 billion people, has guzzled nearly 60 million barrels of Russian oil in 2022 so far, compared with 12 million barrels in all of 2021, according to commodity data firm Kpler. Shipments to other Asian countries, like China, have also increased in recent months but to a lesser extent.
Russia earned £80 billion from fossil fuel exports in first 100 days of war
Russia has earned $98bn (£80 billion) from fossil fuel exports during the first 100 days of its war in Ukraine, with the European Union being the top importer, according to new research.
The report published on Monday by the independent, Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) came as Russian forces continued making slow but steady progress in their campaign to fully capture eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.
The United States and the EU have sent weapons and cash to help Ukraine fend off the Russian advance, alongside punishing Moscow with unprecedented economic sanctions.
But Kyiv has called on Western countries to sever all trade with Moscow in the hopes of cutting off its financial lifeline in the wake of the February 24 invasion. Pre-war, Russia supplied 40 percent of the EU’s gas and 27 percent of its imported oil.
