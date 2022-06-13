✕ Close Ukrainian soldiers describe what life is like in the trenches

Russia has been accused of repeatedly using illegal cluster bombs and unguided missiles in “shocking” attacks on Ukrainians, Amnesty International has found.

In a new report, Amnesty International said the Kremlin must be held accountable. The investigation found evidence of Russian forces repeatedly using 9N210/9N235 cluster munitions which are subject to international treaty bans because of their indiscriminate effects.

The report found that hundreds of civilians were killed in “relentless attacks” on residential neighbourhoods in the Ukrainian city Kharkiv.

“People have been killed in their homes and in the streets, in playgrounds and in cemeteries, while queueing for humanitarian aid, or shopping for food and medicine,” said Donatella Rovera, Amnesty International’s senior crisis response adviser.

Ms Rovera added: “The repeated use of widely-banned cluster munitions is shocking, and a further indication of utter disregard for civilian lives.”

It comes as president Zelensky said Ukrainian troops are “fighting for every metre” in the embattled eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.