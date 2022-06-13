Liveupdated1655091273

Ukraine news - live: British ex-soldier ‘killed fighting against Russia’ in Sievierodonetsk

‘He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts,’ Jordan Gatley’s family says

Rory Sullivan,Joe Middleton
Monday 13 June 2022 04:34
Comments
Ukrainian soldiers describe what life is like in the trenches

A former British soldier has reportedly been killed fighting for Ukraine in the embattled eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.

Jordan Gatley was shot and killed recently in the eastern Donbas region, his father said in an emotional Facebook post on Saturday.

“Jordan left the British Army in March this year to continue his career as a soldier in other areas. The war against Europe had begun so, after careful consideration, he went to the Ukraine to help,” his family said.

“He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts,” they added.

His death comes as Russia attempts to use its artillery superiority to its advantage in its assault against Sievierodonetsk, according to the British Ministry of Defence’s (MoD).

The latest military intelligence report added that the Kremlin was likely preparing to commit all three battalions of some brigades to operations simultaneously. Usually, one is left in reserve.

“The third battalions within brigades are often not fully staffed - Russia will likely have to rely on new recruits or mobilised reservists to deploy these units to Ukraine,” the MoD said.

Recommended

1655085600

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers describe what life is like in the trenches

Ukrainian soldiers describe what life is like in the trenches
Emily Atkinson13 June 2022 03:00
1655081100

Ukrainian First Lady opens refugee centre in Lithuania

Ukraine’s First Lady has opened a refugee centre in Lithuania, where tens of thousands of Ukrainians have fled since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion.

“We wanted Ukrainians who were forced to come to Lithuania because of the war to have a truly native place. So that the centre will be the place where it is possible to address on any matter – help or communication,” Olena Zelenska said.

In total, almost five million Ukrainians who fled their homeland because of the conflict are living elsewhere in Europe, according to the UN.

Emily Atkinson13 June 2022 01:45
1655077500

Vladimir Putin urges citizens to stand united in speech to mark Russia Day

Vladimir Putin has urged Russian citizens to “be united” and build on the “deep feelings of patriotism” in a speech to mark Russia Day as the war in Ukraine raged on.

Speaking at the Kremlin, the Russian president said the importance of unity and patriotism is “as clear as ever”.

Mr Putin praised former Russian ruler Peter the Great, the 18th Century tsar who he earlier this week compared himself to. Calling him a “great reformer”, Mr Putin paid tribute to his “profound transformations” and urged Russian citizens to recognise the strength of century-old traditions.

Zaina Alibhai reports:

Vladimir Putin urges citizens to stand united in speech to mark Russia Day

He repeated praise for Peter the Great, who he said achieved “profound transformations”

Emily Atkinson13 June 2022 00:45
1655073932

Watch: McDonald's in Russia reopens as Vkusno i Tochka

McDonald's in Russia reopens as Vkusno i Tochka
Emily Atkinson12 June 2022 23:45
1655070332

Russia facing military staffing issues, says MoD

Russia’s third battalions within brigades are often not fully staffed, meaning Moscow’s forces will likely have to rely on new recruits or mobilised reservists to deploy these units to Ukraine, according to an intelligence update.

The latest update from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) adds: “Deploying all three of their battalions simultaneously will likely reduce formations’ longer term capacity to regenerate combat power after operations.”

Emily Atkinson12 June 2022 22:45
1655066732

Images capture Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian troops with a tank at a position in the eastern Donetsk region.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
Emily Atkinson12 June 2022 21:45
1655063132

Russia planning ‘to fight a longer war'

Ukrainian intelligence suggests Russian forces are planning “to fight a longer war”, according to a US-based think tank.

The Institute for the Study of War cited the deputy head of Ukraine’s national security agency as saying that Moscow had extended its war timeline until October, with adjustments to be made depending on any successes in the Donbas.

The intelligence “likely indicates the Kremlin has, at a minimum, acknowledged it cannot achieve its objectives in Ukraine quickly and is further adjusting its military objectives in an attempt to correct the initial deficiencies in the invasion of Ukraine”, it said.

Emily Atkinson12 June 2022 20:45
1655059532

Latest intelligence update

Emily Atkinson12 June 2022 19:45
1655055932

Major depot containing western weapons ‘destroyed by Russian missiles'

A major depot in western Ukraine’s Ternopil region containing US and European weapons has been destoryed by Russian cruise missiles, Russia‘s Interfax agency has reported.

Ternopil’s governor said rockets fired from the Black Sea at the city of Chortkiv had partly destroyed a military facility and injured 22 people. A local official said there were no weapons stored there.

Emily Atkinson12 June 2022 18:45
1655052332

Watch: Victims of Russian invasion buried in fields of nameless graves in Mariupol

Victims of Russian invasion buried in fields of nameless graves in Mariupol
Emily Atkinson12 June 2022 17:45

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in