✕ Close Inside the Mariupol theatre where hundreds were killed by Russian shelling

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia’s war on Ukraine could be entering a “new stage of terror” amid unconfirmed reports Vladimir Putin’s forces have used chemical weapons in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian fighters and officials claimed on Monday night that some people had suffered symptoms of chemical poisoning, including respiratory failure, after Russian troops deployed an unknown substance in the Black Sea port city.

"We treat this with the utmost seriousness," Mr Zelensky said. Although the Ukrainian president did not confirm a chemical weapons attack, he noted pro-Russian separatists had earlier called for the use of such weapons, which he said “testifies to their preparation for a new stage of terror”.

The UK and US have each said they are investigating the reports of the chemical weapons attack, with British foreign secretary Liz Truss hold Vladimir Putin "and his regime to account" if confirmed.

The reports as the West braces for a major new offensive in by Russian forces in the east of Ukraine.